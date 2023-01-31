Read full article on original website
27 First News
Dennis E. Devine, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Devine, 65, died Wednesday afternoon February 1, 2023 at his home. He was born November 16, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of James P. and Patricia A. Hurley Devine and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Devine, a member of St. Patrick Roman...
27 First News
William Wray Conn, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Wray Conn, 72, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home. William was born May 15, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Julia St. John Conn and lived in the area most of his life. He was a 1968...
27 First News
Robert John Durkin, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Durkin, 92, a longtime resident of Austintown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2023. Death followed a series of hospitalizations for heart and breathing problems. He was the youngest of eight children born to Catherine and John Durkin of Youngstown. All are now deceased.
27 First News
Gregory Scudday Roussel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scudday Roussel, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gregory was born August 5, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrisko Nikolich and came to the Youngstown area in 1972. He...
27 First News
Anthony DiTunno, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony DiTunno, 89, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Briarfield Manor, following a brief illness. Anthony, who was affectionately known as “Slash” or “Tony”, was born December 24, 1933, in Girard, a son of the late Dominic and Felicetta Volpe...
27 First News
Amelia “Millie” Knapick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Millie” Knapick of Youngstown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:12 a.m. in her daughter’s residence. She was 92. Millie was born in Youngstown on August 1, 1930, the daughter of the late...
27 First News
Dreama G. Pepe, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dreama G. Pepe, 66, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born February 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rufus and Fronia Brown Boggs. Dreama was a member of the Apostolic...
27 First News
Gordon R. “Gordie” Trimm, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon R. “Gordie” Trimm, 71, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Lisbon Continuing Health Center. Gordon was born on August 3, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel and Ethel (Burrier) Trimm. Gordon was a graduate in 1969 from West...
27 First News
Garrett C. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett C. Williams, age 17, passed away peacefully in his mom’s arms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on October 20, 2005, in Warren, to his loving parents, Chris and Kate Williams. As a child Garrett loved going on vacations and being...
27 First News
Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, 60, transcended to peace without pain in her Heavenly Mansion, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Trudy was born June 12, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charley Mae Chatman and Tommie Lee Anderson, Sr. Trudy graduated...
27 First News
Robert A. Lenga, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Lenga, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, Nancy and his children. Bob was born January 2, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Alexander and Florence (Gessner) Lenga.
27 First News
Constance K. Zebosky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance K. Zebosky, 76, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Constance, who was affectionately known as Connie, was born December 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Farina Hedrich, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate...
27 First News
Theresa L. Kaszowski, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kaszowski, 61, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on August 24, 1961 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Cushing and Carol (Lutz) Butcher. She retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, she primarily...
27 First News
Wayne Rohrkaste, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. for Wayne R. Rohrkaste, 79, who passed away on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023 following a brief illness.
27 First News
Jeffrey A. Sprouse, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Sprouse 60, of Weedsport, New York passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 29, 1962, the son of Charles and JoAnne...
27 First News
Audrey Hallochak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Hallochak, 65, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to complications from her third bout with cancer. Audrey was born March 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Bayer Hallochak and was raised in Youngstown...
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
27 First News
James E. Hunt, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hunt, 95, of Leetonia passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1927, in Akron, the son of Robert Adelbert and Verda Lee (Haynes) Hunt. A proud graduate of Ohio University, James went...
27 First News
Nicole Marie Denman, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Marie (Liddle) Denman, 51, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her. Nicole was born July 13, 1971, in Warren, the oldest daughter of Jim and Sophia Liddle. Nicole graduated from Maplewood High School in 1989...
27 First News
Julia Ann Visingardi, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann Visingardi, 93, passed away at her home with her family at her side Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023. Julia was born August 25, 1929 in Struthers, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary Gentile Quattro. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Julia attended Struthers High.
