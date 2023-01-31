RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.

RENO, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO