Nevada Democratic lawmakers propose extra $250M for education staff raises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's Democratic state lawmakers have proposed adding an extra $250 million to create a matching fund that would support raises for education staffers in the state. The Senate and Assembly Democratic caucuses announced Friday that education funding for the next two years will automatically go...
Open the Books looks at pension double-dipping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's pension system suffers from a huge deficit, but it's also cutting big checks to public employees who are also collecting public salaries. Rachel O'Brien from OpenTheBooks.com joined us to talk about what this means.
Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1B worth of unclaimed property
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property, and they are trying to give as much back to Nevadans. Unclaimed Property Day can include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.
Nevada Republicans want Voter ID, but why is it so controversial?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Out of all Governor Joe Lombardo’s proposals during his Jan. 23 State of the State address, election reforms are some of his most controversial, according to Democrats and voting rights groups. And if you ask any Democratic lawmaker, changing much about Nevada’s elections is...
Parents, students ask lawmakers for more security, hiring teachers in legislative session
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo is claiming to be the education governor. He's already made historical proposals when it comes to education funding ahead of the Nevada legislative session. In his State of the State address, Lombardo proposed a budget containing $2 billion in new funding for students,...
More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
Grass installed at Las Vegas Ballpark ahead of baseball season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As football season wraps up, baseball season at the Las Vegas Ballpark is right around the corner. Crews began installing grass on the playing surface at the ballpark Thursday morning. Jim Gemma, the media relations director for the Las Vegas Aviators shared the progress on...
