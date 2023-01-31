Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Odam leads comeback charge over Cherokee County
PIEDMONT – On some nights, Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam’s role is to dish the ball off to his teammates when they’re shooting well. Other nights, he has to pour in the points himself. Thursday at home against rival Cherokee County was one of the latter...
weisradio.com
Haygood has big game in Lady Warrior basketball win at Piedmont
PIEDMONT – In the early stages of their basketball game Thursday, Piedmont’s Lele Ridley was having her way against the Cherokee County Lady Warriors. Ridley scored nine first-quarter points to give the Lady Bulldogs a 3-point advantage after one. But when the Lady Warriors finally got their game...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden sweeps on basketball senior night
SPRING GARDEN – John and Jake Welsh did their parts to send the Panther boys basketball seniors out with a home win in their regular-season finale on Thursday night. John netted 17 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and Jake added 15 in rallying the Class 1A, No. 6 Panthers to a 62-57 victory over Handley.
weisradio.com
Historic Hitching Post in Mentone Burns Overnight
A century-old building in Mentone burned to the ground on Thursday night. According to the building’s owner, the Hitching Post, which was located at the corner of Alabama Highway 117 and DeSoto Parkway, caught fire that evening; the building was undergoing renovations. Highway 117 was shut down in both directions for an extended period, according to the DeKalb County, Alabama EMA.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, February 2nd
Marcus Ashford, 18 of Leesburg – Bondsman off Bond;. Justin Miller, 28 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. David Hartline, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/Assault 2nd;. and. Melanie Roberts, 47 of Boaz – FTA/Theft of Property 3rd. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
wbrc.com
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
weisradio.com
Mr. Kenny Roach
There will be a “Celebration of Life” memorial service at the Leesburg FEMA building this Saturday (February 4th) at 4:00pm. Everyone is invited to attend.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama
When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
Lincoln restaurant’s roof collapses in fire
The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.
wrganews.com
Summerville Woman dies as a result of accident on Gore Subligna Road
A Summerville woman has died as a result of an accident that occurred on Gore Subligna Road. According to preliminary information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, 35-year-old Lauren Lewis of Summerville was traveling west on Gore Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
weisradio.com
Mrs. Rebecca “Jane” Lee Curry
Funeral services will be Friday, February 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel; the family will receive friends from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Jane was born on August 13, 1951 in Cedartown, Georgia. Survivors include her son John Penney Curry II “J.P.” (Michelle), daughter...
wrganews.com
Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession
Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
Pilot injured in Alabama plane crash, authorities say
A small, twin-engine airplane crashed Saturday night in Alabama injuring the pilot, officials said. The plane crashed near U.S. 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Meadow Farm Lane. The pilot was taken to a...
Comments / 0