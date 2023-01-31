Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach community baby shower held for second year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members came together in Myrtle Beach for a baby shower sponsored by TALK 94.5 called Baby Love for Coastline Women's Center which helps young families get a great start in life. This was the second annual "Baby Love" event held at Ground Zero...
Horry County Fire Rescue holds promotion ceremony
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than two dozen first responders at Horry County Fire Rescue are moving up in their respective careers following a promotional ceremony Thursday night. 25 captains and lieutenants took the next step in their careers, looking to make a difference in their communities. The...
Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe: Chef Mason Zeglen opens unique coffee shop in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach is home to a new local coffee shop. It’s called Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe. Chef Mason Zeglen is the owner. You may recognize him as the two-time winner of “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network. He was also a contestant on “The Big Brunch” on HBOMAX.
Autism night held for families at NMB restaurant
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant closed its doors on Wednesday to host an autism night for families. Weldon Boyd, owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, started this event because of his coworkers who have kids with autism. Boyd said his coworkers told him...
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Publix
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Myrtle Beach grocery store Wednesday worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market at 955 Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach. The winning numbers are: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66...
$16.8 million announced to buyout flood-prone homes; is Horry County still applying?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina’s Office of Resilience (SCOR) said they still have openings in their buyout program for homes in Horry county’s Rosewood and Lawson's Landing neighborhoods. The program would buy the homes, remove the structure, and then turn the land into natural green...
Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area
A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
Pet of the week: Anonymous ABC15 viewer covers puppy adoption fee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a 9-week-old puppy from Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue. Nobel was born on Nov. 28 and is a male Bulldog mix, according to the shelter. He came to the shelter after being found as a stray and...
Hoping Cupid will strike? Top Valentine's date night spots along the Hammock Coast
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — With an array of restaurants lining the Hammock Coast, reservations are quickly filling up for the most romantic day of the year. It may be a little overwhelming trying to pick the right place for a perfect date night. Luckily, a press release from...
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
Mike Pence to meet with North Charleston police chief during visit to South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in the Lowcountry on Monday. Pence has plans to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other law enforcement officials at 1 p.m. to discuss calls to defund the police. At 6 p.m.,...
Florence Co. lawmakers refile bill in memory of popular real estate agent
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Representatives Roger Kirby and Terry Alexander have refiled a bill in memory of 29-year-old Taylor McFadden Robinson. Taylor McFadden Robinson was found killed last January in her home. Her husband, Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr., is charged with murder, burglary and possession of...
Myrtle Beach leader presents benefits of Smart City ideals
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders are calling this next stage of technological advancements The Fourth Industrial Revolution. City of Myrtle Beach Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie IV proposed turning Myrtle Beach into a Smart City at Tuesday's council meeting. It's a global market that's created...
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
HGTC hosts Todd Bridges to speak as part of addiction recovery series
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former child star Todd Bridges, best known as Willis Jackson on Diff’rent Strokes spoke at HGTC Thursday evening about his struggles with addiction, brushes with the law, and fierce fight to carve a path through the darkness and find his true identity. This was...
Grand Strand locations offering volunteer income tax assistance
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — IRS-Certified Volunteers are proving free tax preparation for those who qualify this tax season. VITA assistance is available to individuals or families earning an annual household income of $60,000 or less. Locations offering assistance in the Grand Strand are listed below:. Myrtle Beach Colored...
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
Commissioners issue disapproval for hundreds of homes proposed outside of Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A plan to build roughly 250 homes outside of Loris, near Loris Middle School, will head to Horry County Council with a recommendation to deny it from being built. That was the result when a unanimous planning commission vote followed several outspoken residents sharing...
Muscadine Moscato wine: First-in-the-world wine born in the Carolinas
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A one-of-a-kind wine is now available in the Carolinas. Duplin Winery created a muscadine Moscato wine. They blended their muscadine grapes with Moscato grapes to create a sweet white wine. Frank Glidden with Duplin Winery said as far as they know, it’s the...
