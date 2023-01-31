ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach community baby shower held for second year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members came together in Myrtle Beach for a baby shower sponsored by TALK 94.5 called Baby Love for Coastline Women's Center which helps young families get a great start in life. This was the second annual "Baby Love" event held at Ground Zero...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue holds promotion ceremony

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than two dozen first responders at Horry County Fire Rescue are moving up in their respective careers following a promotional ceremony Thursday night. 25 captains and lieutenants took the next step in their careers, looking to make a difference in their communities. The...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Autism night held for families at NMB restaurant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant closed its doors on Wednesday to host an autism night for families. Weldon Boyd, owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, started this event because of his coworkers who have kids with autism. Boyd said his coworkers told him...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Publix

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Myrtle Beach grocery store Wednesday worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market at 955 Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach. The winning numbers are: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area

A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. lawmakers refile bill in memory of popular real estate agent

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Representatives Roger Kirby and Terry Alexander have refiled a bill in memory of 29-year-old Taylor McFadden Robinson. Taylor McFadden Robinson was found killed last January in her home. Her husband, Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr., is charged with murder, burglary and possession of...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach leader presents benefits of Smart City ideals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders are calling this next stage of technological advancements The Fourth Industrial Revolution. City of Myrtle Beach Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie IV proposed turning Myrtle Beach into a Smart City at Tuesday's council meeting. It's a global market that's created...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

HGTC hosts Todd Bridges to speak as part of addiction recovery series

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former child star Todd Bridges, best known as Willis Jackson on Diff’rent Strokes spoke at HGTC Thursday evening about his struggles with addiction, brushes with the law, and fierce fight to carve a path through the darkness and find his true identity. This was...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Grand Strand locations offering volunteer income tax assistance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — IRS-Certified Volunteers are proving free tax preparation for those who qualify this tax season. VITA assistance is available to individuals or families earning an annual household income of $60,000 or less. Locations offering assistance in the Grand Strand are listed below:. Myrtle Beach Colored...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

