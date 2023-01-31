Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Morning Bird Hike on 2/4Adrian HolmanMonee, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment From $600,000 PotAneka DuncanBradley, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young scores 135 points, wins by 125 in city playoff game
According to social media reports, Whitney Young led 80-4 at halftime. The Dolphins (19-5) are a perennial powerhouse in Illinois with five Class 4A state championship game appearances and three titles since 2008. Whitney Young was the city tournament's No. 1 seed while Kennedy – which entered with a respectable...
texashsfootball.com
Former Arlington Heights Star Up for Defensive Rookie of the Year
Arlington Heights And UTSA Standout Tariq Woolen Up For Defensive Player Of The Year. Last Wednesday, the finalists were named for the Associated Press awards. Texas is well represented on the defensive side of the field; notably, former UTSA and Arlington Heights standout Tariq Woolen made the cut for Defensive Rookie Of The Year.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing In Missouri and Illinois Is Yours?
Need a heated or weighted blanket? A new set of sheets? K-cups for your coffee maker? Bed Bath & Beyond has it. What about that Soda Stream machine? That robot vacuum you've always wanted? Or that personal massager? They have those too. That said, one of the more interesting stores when it comes to merchandise to help your house be more of a home is in trouble financially, and they're closing 150 stores. Is the one you shop at closing?
A spot in Illinois makes the list of Best Places to Have a Beer
Is there a BAD place to have a beer? Probably, but a list was released letting us all know the BEST places in the US to have a beer and there is a place in Illinois on the list! A list that includes Disney World, New Orleans, and a Bait Shop in Iowa...
Did You Know Illinois Is Responsible For Popular Slang For Lovemaking?
Have you ever wondered where slang words and phrases come from? You know, those sayings that seem to pop up out of nowhere and become a part of our everyday language. Take the phrase "getting laid," for example. It's a phrase that's been around for ages and is widely used,...
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
950 Stonegate Drive, Highland Park
A decidedly different north suburban home with mid-century aesthetic and modern updates. This 6900-square-foot property, with an indoor pool and finished basement, lives as a family home while presenting as an entertaining mecca. Location: Highland Park, IL. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5.5. Square footage: 6,900. Price: $1,200,000. Presented by: Debbie Hymen,...
Bitter cold returning; Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chicago area
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for counties such as McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage and Northern Cook. The advisory begins at 11 p.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Friday. Wind chills could be as low as 25 below zero.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
Comments / 0