Limestone County, AL

WAFF

State records show 1 in 10 parole applications granted in 2022

Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4.
ATHENS, AL
radio7media.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence

ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies

Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies
ATHENS, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Councilmember arrested on shoplifting charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on University Drive. Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the area on an unrelated...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone

Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Reveal Murder Victim's Cause of Death

An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. Authorities Reveal Murder Victim’s Cause of Death. An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

