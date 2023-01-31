ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO