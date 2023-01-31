Read full article on original website
Man arrested one month after alleged armed robbery at convenience store
On Jan. 4, the Athens Police Department was called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Athens.
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Accused Regions Bank robber’s bond won’t be revoked
A man accused of a string of robberies in Huntsville and Madison will keep the option for bond, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
WAFF
State records show 1 in 10 parole applications granted in 2022
Madison County bouncer indicted in death of man thrown out of nightclub
A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the 2021 death of a man who was forcibly ejected from a Harvest nightclub. Charlie Dupree Harris, 32, was indicted Jan. 13 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 death of Cornelius Anderson, according to court records.
radio7media.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
WAFF
Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilmember arrested on shoplifting charges
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on University Drive. Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the area on an unrelated...
WAFF
Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute
An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley following a years-long property dispute.
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
WAFF
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a business on Jan. 19. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a man with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes, entered a business armed with a pistol.
WHNT-TV
Authorities Reveal Murder Victim's Cause of Death
An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. Authorities Reveal Murder Victim’s Cause of Death. An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a...
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
