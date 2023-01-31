The UNC men’s basketball team will travel eight miles down the road for another installment of college basketball’s greatest rivalry Saturday night. The Tar Heels’ tussle with Duke marks the first meeting with new Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Carolina is also looking to continue a strong recent run of play against Duke; UNC has won four of the last five meetings and three of the last four at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DURHAM, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO