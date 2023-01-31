Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up

Read full article on original website
Carmen Santiago
3d ago
When are they going to start helping the people that are already here the only people I would give up my food for are my children. Enough with the handouts to look good in the public eye and start doing your job helping the people that you were elected to serve.
Truth
3d ago
but they won't help our own U.S. citizens, that are working hard and paying taxes that then go to pay for their 500 a night hotel suites.
Activist spends night outside City Hall to draw attention to Chicago's homeless population
A Chicago activist spent last night sleeping outside City Hall in an effort to draw attention to the homeless population-many of whom do it every night.
Chaos erupts as displaced tenants remain without heat since New Year’s Eve
The lives of displaced tenants in South Shore remain in chaos after an elusive landlord with a spotty record has forced them to live without heat since New Year’s Eve. The situation continues to get worse as news spreads among apartment dwellers that the city is preparing to board up the apartment building. Tenants found their units dangerously cold when returning to the apartment complex after being told to check out of their hotel rooms where they had been staying since January 26.
Holy Plow! Here Are The Winning Names For Seven Chicago Snowplows
CHICAGO — After plowing through a months-long competition and a blizzard of punny suggestions, the city has finally selected new names for seven of its snowplows. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the You Name A Snowplow contest in December, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.
Ald. Daniel La Spata’s Campaign Office Windows Smashed In Overnight Attack
LOGAN SQUARE — Police are investigating after vandals destroyed 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata’s Logan Square campaign office early Friday. About 12:45 a.m. Friday, two people wearing all black smashed all of the front windows of La Spata’s campaign headquarters at 2110 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to the alderman’s campaign and a preliminary police report.
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
Chicago Boosts Penalties for Assaulting Paramedics, Other Emergency Workers
The Chicago City Council has passed a new ordinance that would increase fines and impose additional jail time on individuals convicting of assaulting emergency workers. The ordinance, proposed by Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea, will boost penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers, with the crime punishable by up to six months in jail and with fines of up to $1,000, according to a press release.
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
Ald. Monique Scott Faces Crowded Field To Keep West Side’s 24th Ward Seat After Taking Over Brother’s Post
NORTH LAWNDALE — Seven challengers are running to unseat 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott, who is seeking her first full term on City Council. Vetress Boyce, Drewone Goldsmith, Traci “Treasure” Johnson, Larry Nelson, Creative Scott, Edward Ward and Luther Woodruff are in the race alongside Scott for the seat representing North Lawndale and a slice of Little Village.
The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys
Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
Norfolk Southern Continues Englewood Expansion —But Will The Company Meet Community Demands?
ENGLEWOOD — Norfolk Southern Railway is taking over several South Side streets and alleys to continue its rail yard expansion after the City Council approved a long-delayed ordinance Wednesday. The ordinance grants the company oversight of the streets and alleys between Garfield Boulevard and 59th Street and between Stewart...
Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago
Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.
All but 1 mayoral candidate responded to Better Government Association questionnaire
All of the Chicago mayoral candidates except one have returned election questionnaires to the Better Government Association, which asked hopefuls how they stood on a variety of good-government issues.
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans
Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
