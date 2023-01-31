Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up

The lives of displaced tenants in South Shore remain in chaos after an elusive landlord with a spotty record has forced them to live without heat since New Year’s Eve. The situation continues to get worse as news spreads among apartment dwellers that the city is preparing to board up the apartment building. Tenants found their units dangerously cold when returning to the apartment complex after being told to check out of their hotel rooms where they had been staying since January 26.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO