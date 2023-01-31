ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up

By Madison Savedra
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Carmen Santiago
3d ago

When are they going to start helping the people that are already here the only people I would give up my food for are my children. Enough with the handouts to look good in the public eye and start doing your job helping the people that you were elected to serve.

Reply
8
Truth
3d ago

but they won't help our own U.S. citizens, that are working hard and paying taxes that then go to pay for their 500 a night hotel suites.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Chaos erupts as displaced tenants remain without heat since New Year’s Eve

The lives of displaced tenants in South Shore remain in chaos after an elusive landlord with a spotty record has forced them to live without heat since New Year’s Eve. The situation continues to get worse as news spreads among apartment dwellers that the city is preparing to board up the apartment building. Tenants found their units dangerously cold when returning to the apartment complex after being told to check out of their hotel rooms where they had been staying since January 26.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Holy Plow! Here Are The Winning Names For Seven Chicago Snowplows

CHICAGO — After plowing through a months-long competition and a blizzard of punny suggestions, the city has finally selected new names for seven of its snowplows. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the You Name A Snowplow contest in December, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Boosts Penalties for Assaulting Paramedics, Other Emergency Workers

The Chicago City Council has passed a new ordinance that would increase fines and impose additional jail time on individuals convicting of assaulting emergency workers. The ordinance, proposed by Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea, will boost penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers, with the crime punishable by up to six months in jail and with fines of up to $1,000, according to a press release.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Monique Scott Faces Crowded Field To Keep West Side’s 24th Ward Seat After Taking Over Brother’s Post

NORTH LAWNDALE — Seven challengers are running to unseat 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott, who is seeking her first full term on City Council. Vetress Boyce, Drewone Goldsmith, Traci “Treasure” Johnson, Larry Nelson, Creative Scott, Edward Ward and Luther Woodruff are in the race alongside Scott for the seat representing North Lawndale and a slice of Little Village.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys

Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments

CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
CHICAGO, IL
Aneka Duncan

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy