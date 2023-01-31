Read full article on original website
WAFF
Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s February, which means love is in the air. Before you decide to pop that question or answer “yes” to that question, talk about your finances. Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce in the United States, according to Ramsey Solutions....
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
WAFF
Benefits for veterans exposed to toxins
The second suspect in a strong of Regions Bank robberies was arrested. Huntsville Museum of Art celebrates Black History Month through new exhibit. Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest. Keith posted on a statement on Facebook about the incident. Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other.
Boeing lands $1.6 billion missile contract with ties to Huntsville
Boeing landed a $1.6 billion contract for Air Force missile work, the company announced Thursday, and the mission will be supported in Alabama. Contract work will be performed primarily in Utah and Ohio but the project will be supported at Boeing’s office in Huntsville, Boeing said. Boeing has been...
Legacy of Alabama man who secretly paid pharmacy bills grows as fund is duplicated
A month after the revelation of an Alabama farmer’s decade-old donations to help people in town pay their pharmacy bills, Hody Childress’ fund is now four times what it was when he died on New Year’s Day. And as news of the DeKalb County man’s generosity makes...
Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize
ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
256today.com
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro
According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Local leaders were shocked at the news of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s shoplifting arrest. Keith has drawn praise for his work for north Huntsville from across the political spectrum. With a Master’s Degree from UMass on his resume it’s widely known that the Councilman could make big dollars in corporate life yet chose public service. That’s why most local observers are withholding judgement until all the facts are in so stay tuned.
doppleronline.ca
Town of Huntsville to hire security for Canada Summit Centre
At today’s general committee meeting, Huntsville councillors emerged from closed-session discussions with staff and voted unanimously in favour of setting aside $72,000 from the Town’s human capital reserve fund to hire a security guard for the remainder of the year “as needed” for the Canada Summit Centre.
selmasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
Hartselle Enquirer
Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company
Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey appoints new Madison County Commission chairman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Madison County Commission chairman to replace former chairman Dale Strong. Gov. Ivey appointed former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon to be Madison County Commission chairman. McCutcheon’s appointment is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office.
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
WAFF
Send your boyfriend to this Guys Only Bouquet Workshop in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fellas, listen, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you might be feeling some pressure to have the perfect bouquet ready to go for your significant other. If that’s you, don’t stress over which website sends the freshest bouquets. Take your romance...
gadsdenmessenger.com
EMA to distribute weather radios
The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is constantly working to keep local citizens safe and alert with initiatives like the AlertEtowah program, the Shelter Etowah online resource and the release of the Gadsden Etowah County EMA app. The EMA’s newest project is the free distribution of NOAA Weather Radios.
Construction beginning on $11 million Drake State Advanced Manufacturing Center
Construction is beginning on Drake State’s 50,000-square foot Advanced Manufacturing Center on Meridian Street. The city of Huntsville issued two permits totaling $11 million for the work at 3421 Meridian St. last week. The work is among 13 projects exceeding $1 million in the Huntsville area in the past...
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards $150,000 grant to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The office of Governor Kay Ivey has announced that a $150,000 grant will be awarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The grant will be used to “improve public safety in DeKalb County” and allow the department to purchase equipment to establish a special response team. According to the statement released by Governor Ivey’s office, the response team will be made up of specially trained deputies.
