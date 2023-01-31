Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarships Application – 2023
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Information & Application. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds permit. Chamber Connection - the applicant must have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber.
hamlethub.com
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast March 8th to Honor Jacqueline and Eva Aveiga
The Center for Empowerment & Education’s (CEE) 15th annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Candlewood Inn. CEE is excited to return to The Candlewood Inn for the second year in a row for their annual breakfast. Hearts of Hope is CEE’s premier...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
hamlethub.com
United Way of Western Connecticut and City of Danbury Provide Funding to 18 Social Service Agencies
Danbury, CT (February 1, 2022) ̶ United Way of Western Connecticut and Mayor Dean Esposito of the City of Danbury announced a grant cycle in July of 2022 for social service agencies to receive funding through the Danbury Social Service Grant program. This year, $204,000 will be distributed among 18 local nonprofits. Agencies whose work is focused on the following categories were eligible and invited to apply: 1) Education and child care; 2) Health and mental health; and 3) Financial stability and housing.
hamlethub.com
The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors
The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a fun and rewarding experience,”...
More than 60 businesses attend Waterbury job fair
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Local employers are looking to hire as the job market remains hot. “It’s all about putting yourself out there, getting your name out there, and everybody knows what you’re comfortable doing, what your specialty is,” said Rikia Bradley, a client service manager at Athena Care at Home. Wednesday, more than 60 […]
hamlethub.com
Darien Arts Center accepting applications for Art Scholarship
Applications are now being accepted for the Ginny Wright Scholarship. The Darien Arts Center awards this $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior in Darien who will continue their study of the visual arts or design in college. It is not necessary that the student be declaring art as a...
hamlethub.com
New Milford Public Library unveils restorations on February 18 with ribbon cutting celebration, tours, and activities!
New Milford Public Library will open its beautifully restored facility to the public on Saturday, February 18th. The Library Board of Trustees, Library Construction Committee Members, Library Staff, Friends of the Library, and Mayor look forward to welcoming you to the new library!. Please join us for a ceremony and...
hamlethub.com
Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Ridgefield Teachers and Staff Some LOVE with Specials and Discounts - February 13-17
Teaching is a Work of HEART and we invite all Ridgefield businesses to show their LOVE for Ridgefield Public School Teachers and Staff with a special offer or discount during the week of February 13-17! How it Works. Retail & Restaurant Locations: can offer Ridgefield Public School teachers and staff...
hamlethub.com
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield 5th Graders Graduate from D.A.R.E., Dare N. Lion Attends Ceremony!
Congratulations to the fifth-grade students from Farmingville Elementary School who graduated from this year's D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program. Ridgefield Police Department remarks, "We're all proud of you (especially Officer Giglio) and wish you well for the remainder of the school year. A special shout out to Dare N. Lion for surprising us at the ceremony!"
hamlethub.com
Modern Focus Optometry Celebrates Grand Opening In Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Modern Focus Optometry, located at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Balaz, and owner of Lawrence Roberts Real Estate, Larry Roberts, joined owner Dr. Nicholas Sostilio, to celebrate the grand opening of his practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1st.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Total Body Performance Fitness And Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Total Body...
multihousingnews.com
New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community
Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?
Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will mandate building projects of 4 or more dwelling units to include 15% affordable, which comply with all existing regulations. Inclusionary Zoning as drafted today, may impact ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. Builders...
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
hamlethub.com
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!
ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
hamlethub.com
Mayor, State Legislators, BOE, Call on Governor Lamont to Fund the Danbury Charter School in the Upcoming Budget
Mayor Dean Esposito, State Legislators, Majority of City Council and Majority of Board of Education Call on Governor Lamont to Fund the Danbury Charter School in the Upcoming Budget. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito announced a broad coalition of Danbury elected officials asking Governor Ned Lamont to include funding for the...
Comments / 0