Neutral Milk Hotel Unveil Extended Everything Is EP, Other Demos: Stream

Over 25 years after its initial release, Neutral Milk Hotel have shared the extended version of their 1995 EP Everything Is, as well as previously unreleased demos of their songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” The offerings come ahead of the band’s new archival project The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24th.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates

Kristian Matsson has readied Henry St., his first new album as The Tallest Man on Earth in four years. The LP arrives April 14th via ANTI-, and the singer-songwriter will support the project with a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. In the meantime, first single “Every Little Heart” is available to stream now.
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers

Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream

Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”. The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.
OSEES Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Have significantly expanded their 2023 tour. In addition to imminent dates in Australia and Europe, the veteran rockers have announced a new run across North America that begins this summer. John Dwyer and company will head down under next month, then head over to Austin for South by Southwest in...
Elton John Announces Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition

Elton John is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his fifth studio album Honky Château with a new deluxe edition reissue, out March 24th. It includes a handful of demos — including one for “Mellow,” which you can hear today — as well live recordings from a 1972 concert that included John’s first-ever public performance of “Rocket Man.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Single “Blood and Butter”: Stream

Caroline Polachek has shared another preview of her upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn into You today with the new single “Blood and Butter.” Along with its release, the avant-pop artist has also revealed the album’s full tracklist, which boasts a collaboration with Grimes and Dido.
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light. The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since...
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Concerts, Indicates His Touring Career Has Ended

Ozzy Osbourne has officially canceled his 2023 UK/European tour while also suggesting that his touring career is over. The Prince of Darkness broke the news in a heart-wrenching statement that details his physical limitations. The metal icon was originally set to embark on the UK/European outing with support act Judas...
Smashing Pumpkins Bringing “The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour” to Australia

Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their “The World is a Vampire Festival” to Australia in April. The band will stage the festival — featuring Jane’s Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake, and local acts — in 10 Australian cities over the course of the month. Along with music, each date feature professional wrestling matches between Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance Of Australia). Check out the full list of Australian dates below, and grab tickets via Vivagogo.
