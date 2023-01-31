Read full article on original website
Another subzero night ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Cold air is pouring into Iowa as our temperatures have dropped this afternoon thanks to the cold front. Temperatures and wind chills will drop below zero for a frigid cold night. Wind chill advisories will be posted for Northern Iowa for tomorrow. There will be...
Big temperature swing into the weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Groundhog Day begins with temperatures that are in the upper teens and low 20s across central Illinois. Southwest winds will warm temperatures above freezing through the middle of the day and forecast highs range from the mid 30s to the low 40s across the viewing area. More sunshine is expected today, so it appears likely that the groundhog will see its shadow -- could that mean 6 more weeks of winter!?
Light sleet, snow expected in some areas this evening and overnight
It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year.
Wind chill advisory issued Thursday evening through Friday morning
A wind chill advisory will be in effect for portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa starting at 11 p.m. this evening, February 2, through 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, according to a report from the National Weather Service (Quad Cities). Very cold wind chills are to be expected...
First Alert Forecast - Dangerous wind chills overnight
A ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the QC. Court records show police found probable cause to seize bank account information from three bank accounts with Madison Russo's name.
Quad City Area public works departments react to mild winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area drivers may have noticed less snow and ice on the road this season as we approach the halfway point of winter this Friday. The QC metro has seen an average of about 10.8 inches of snow so far this season. During the entire...
Bitter cold wind chills across the QCA 4 years ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - January 30, 2019 was a day many Quad Citians will not forget as wind chills dropped to near -60 ° in some locations. Looking back at the official records in Moline, the official climate site for the Quad Cities, the wind chill had only been -50° or colder 10 times in recorded history.
How a groundhog began predicting weather, Illinois’ connection to the holiday
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Each year, thousands of people anticipate Groundhog Day. People wait to see if a rodent can predict with its shadow whether there will be six more weeks of winter. The holiday’s creation goes back centuries. and Illinois even has its part in the story. How Groundhog Day was created According to History.com, […]
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
Quad Cities Chamber seeks ‘QC Boomerangers’
DAVENPORT, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber is seeking ‘QC Boomerangers’ to share their stories. If you haven’t heard of what at ‘QC Boomeranger’ is, a ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities, stated a media release from the Quad Cities Chamber. In essence, they boomeranged back home.
Iowa Will Host A Walleye Fishing Challenge
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa will host a walleye fishing challenge for the second time this spring. The tournament uses the MyCatch mobile app so people can record their catch. Participants take a picture of the fish on a measuring device and once the fish is reviewed and meets rules, it appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.
Summer Is Heating Up With Shinedown Ready To Rock The Great Eastern Iowa
The Summer concert season is heating up across the country. There have already been a ton of festivals lined up for those of you that like to spend all day, or multiple days, watching tons of bands. But, what if you just want to see one band outside and don't...
Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms
(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Have You Ever Seen Iowa’s Very First License Plate? [PHOTO]
In 2023, every car you see on Iowa roadways is required to have 2 license plates. One in the front and one in the back. There's one exception to that rule, however, it's very unlikely you'll ever see a car like that flying down 380. If you do, you're seeing a collector's item.
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
An Illinois Farmer Will Be Featured In A Super Bowl Commercial
It's the most-watched event of the year. The Super Bowl. And while millions of Americans will gather around the TV to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the game. Just as many will gather around to enjoy the halftime show and of course all those commercials. This year,...
