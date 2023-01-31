Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Sunshine returns to Middle Georgia ahead of the weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians will finally see some sun on Friday following a cloudy week. Widespread rain moved through Middle Georgia to kick off the final day of the week. For most of the region all the rain was gone ahead of lunchtime. Sunshine is quickly filling in behind the rain from north to south through the region. Temperatures today will largely peak in the mid 50s, however north-northwesterly winds at 7-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring wind chills in the lower 50s.
41nbc.com
Staying dry this weekend
Clear skies and cool conditions moved in across Middle Georgia this afternoon behind a cold front, setting up for a cool, dry weekend. Overnight lows will be dropping to freezing by early Saturday morning, so make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep tonight. Sunshine will help us...
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly, rainy Groundhog Day before sunshine returns tomorrow
Keep the rain gear on deck because it’s going to be a wet Groundhog Day in North Georgia....
41nbc.com
Rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds have been hanging around all week, keeping temps mild in Middle Georgia, but we will add some rain to that forecast tomorrow. A stationary boundary is parked over Middle Georgia tonight and will be a focal point for the incoming rain shield. We start Thursday mostly cloudy, with a...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
southgatv.com
National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia
SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
allongeorgia.com
2022 Grand Prize Winners for the Georgia Bass Slam and Georgia Angler Award Program
Out of the 43 Bass Slammers and 295 Angler Awards caught in 2022, the Grand Prize winners are Andrew Wood (Bass Slam) and Daniel Woodcock (Angler Award), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Congrats to Both!. Grand Prize Winners receive a cooler, camp chairs,...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
GPB morning headlines for February 1, 2023
North Georgia banker, Republican Johnny Chastain, has won the House seat held by the late House Speaker David Ralston. Gov. Brian Kemp and top leaders celebrated Kia Day at the Capitol yesterday to honor the car maker's ongoing investments in Georgia’s economy. Consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher...
wtoc.com
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police can trigger racial trauma according to a Georgia mental health expert. “How we are interpreting the people that we task to protect us, once again we’re looking at that and that’s also what’s affecting our mental health outcomes.”
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores for Feb. 3
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Scores for high school basketball games from around Middle Georgia for Feb. 3 are below.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
uga.edu
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Road Trip: Georgia's 2023 Recruiting Class
As National Signing Day 2023 comes to an end, we can start to finalize our opinions on Georgia’s haul.
Class 6A blog: A look at the boys basketball region races
First place is still up for grabs in six of the eight Class 6A boys basketball regions heading into the final nine days ...
fox5atlanta.com
Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
