MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians will finally see some sun on Friday following a cloudy week. Widespread rain moved through Middle Georgia to kick off the final day of the week. For most of the region all the rain was gone ahead of lunchtime. Sunshine is quickly filling in behind the rain from north to south through the region. Temperatures today will largely peak in the mid 50s, however north-northwesterly winds at 7-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring wind chills in the lower 50s.

