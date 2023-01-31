ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Sunshine returns to Middle Georgia ahead of the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians will finally see some sun on Friday following a cloudy week. Widespread rain moved through Middle Georgia to kick off the final day of the week. For most of the region all the rain was gone ahead of lunchtime. Sunshine is quickly filling in behind the rain from north to south through the region. Temperatures today will largely peak in the mid 50s, however north-northwesterly winds at 7-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring wind chills in the lower 50s.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Staying dry this weekend

Clear skies and cool conditions moved in across Middle Georgia this afternoon behind a cold front, setting up for a cool, dry weekend. Overnight lows will be dropping to freezing by early Saturday morning, so make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep tonight. Sunshine will help us...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Rain moves in Thursday evening

Clouds have been hanging around all week, keeping temps mild in Middle Georgia, but we will add some rain to that forecast tomorrow. A stationary boundary is parked over Middle Georgia tonight and will be a focal point for the incoming rain shield. We start Thursday mostly cloudy, with a...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
uga.edu

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA

