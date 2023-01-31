Celebrating Veganuary with vegan deli No Butcher

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the last day of January or Veganuary for some who are celebrating all things vegan.

Las Vegas’ only plant-based deli, No Butcher, is now also a member of another exclusive club. The deli was just featured on the food network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Alecia Ghilarducci and Sebastian Mueller stopped by the 8 News Now studios to show off their plant-based meats and cheeses and talk about the deli with Good Day Las Vegas anchors Heather Mills and John Langeler.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.