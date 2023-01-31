ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Celebrating Veganuary with vegan deli No Butcher

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zghmw_0kXOstsl00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the last day of January or Veganuary for some who are celebrating all things vegan.

Las Vegas’ only plant-based deli, No Butcher, is now also a member of another exclusive club. The deli was just featured on the food network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Alecia Ghilarducci and Sebastian Mueller stopped by the 8 News Now studios to show off their plant-based meats and cheeses and talk about the deli with Good Day Las Vegas anchors Heather Mills and John Langeler.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

New Queens In Town

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Start your engines, two new queens are revving up RuPaul’s Drag race live at the Flamingo. Roqui Theus chats with season 10 winner Aquaria and fresh out of season 14, Jorgeous. RuPaul’s Drag Race Live performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. For tickets visit ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Magic Mike Live To The Big Screen

Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be out February 10th and the men of Magic Mike Live will be doing something very special to celebrate. JC Fernandez is joined by dancers Pat Packing and Sebastian Gonzalez to teach him some moves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Night Of Rock, Blues And Electronic Music

Las Vegas(KLAS)-When you look at the DNA of Cairo Knife Fight you will find Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards and pure talent. JC Fernandez chats with members George Pajon Jr and Nick Gaffaney to talk about their upcoming show at the Sand Dollar Downtown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Football With A Side Of Steak

Las Vegas(KLAS)-STK Las Vegas is going from sexy to sporty with their upcoming Super Bowl watch party. Executive Chef Tim Henderson joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen with all the details for this upcoming event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Wynn Nightlife Valentine’s Day Event

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Before Valentine’s Day comes around, you can enjoy the return of “You Don’t Own Me” party at Encore Beach Club. Roqui Theus chats with David Hadden, the Director of Lifestyle Marketing at Wynn Nightlife to tell us all about it.“You Don’t Own Me” is happening on February 8. For more information visit wynnsocial.com
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

From Beverly Hills To Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-She brings her Southern Charm to Beverly Hills, says “Bless Your Heart” but in the most fashionable way. Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills joins Jillian Lopez in studio to talk about her “Sutton” boutique and Real Housewives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Cuts, Cocktails And The Big Game

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The big game is less than two weeks away and it’s time to solidify those plans and why not do that at one of the coolest speakeasys in town. Tony Arnone, from The Barbershop inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, joins Mercedes Martinez to give us a little preview of what you can get.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Caroline Rhea At Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Caroline Rhea is a comedic genius, from stand up to “Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” she has done it all in Hollywood. This weekend she will be performing at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. She stops in studio to chat with JC Fernandez ahead of these shows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Beat Loneliness At Work

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Some people get lonely in their love relationships.. but some people get lonely in their work relationships. Roqui Theus talks with Dana Berggren with “Coop Cowork Space” with advice on how to love your work and your work space. –
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

26th Annual Power Of Love Gala

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s the Marquee Fundraising Event that raises crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide quality care, resources and more to patients and their caregivers as they fight brain diseases. Mercedes Martinez talks with Dr. Dylan Wint, the Director of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center of Brain Health to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy