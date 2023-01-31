The UK has announced plans to regulate the crypto space and introduce a “world-first regime” to prevent market abuses. The government said the new roadmap for cryptocurrency regulations would also aim to grow the economy and encourage innovation in the burgeoning sector.Ministers are aiming to bring the crypto closer in line with the regulation that governs how traditional financial institutions work, but will not publish details until Wednesday.In a statement, the Treasury said that its new “robust approach” in regulating the sector will mitigate “the most significant risks”, but also allow the UK to tap into the advantages of crypto...

3 DAYS AGO