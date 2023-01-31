ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

The EU has reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft is seemingly facing more regulatory opposition to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Politico, the European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning against Microsoft regarding the $68.7 billion deal. Politico didn’t share exact details about the contents of the warning, but the publication says that in...
Engadget

TikTok rolls out its own strike system for creators who violate its rules

TikTok is trying to make it easier for creators and others to navigate its rules, and understand what’s happening to their accounts. The company is a revamped “account enforcement system,” a series of changes that includes a new strike system, as well as features that allow creators to check if their content has been blocked from the app’s recommendations.
Gizmodo

FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads

The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
Markets Insider

China's government is buying Alibaba and Tencent shares that give the Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, report says

The Chinese government is buying shares in Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies, according to the Financial Times. The stakes usually involve a 1% holding and are known as "special management shares." This gives China's Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, the report said. The Chinese government is...
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
The Independent

‘World-first’ crypto regime set out by UK government

The UK has announced plans to regulate the crypto space and introduce a “world-first regime” to prevent market abuses. The government said the new roadmap for cryptocurrency regulations would also aim to grow the economy and encourage innovation in the burgeoning sector.Ministers are aiming to bring the crypto closer in line with the regulation that governs how traditional financial institutions work, but will not publish details until Wednesday.In a statement, the Treasury said that its new “robust approach” in regulating the sector will mitigate “the most significant risks”, but also allow the UK to tap into the advantages of crypto...
Fortune

Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has

Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
healthcaredive.com

CoinDesk

UK Crypto Rules Set a Modest Post-Brexit Divergence From the European Union

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.K.’snew crypto rules are part of a program of regulatory divergence from the European Union, the supranational bloc of which it was until recently a member – but some crypto advocates are underwhelmed by the extent to which the country is really using post-Brexit freedoms to carve out a unique niche for itself.
