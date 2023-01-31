Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
Income tax relief for drought or weather-related livestock sales
*This is the next article in the 2023 Southwest Economic Outlook series in our sister publication, Southwest Farm Press. Hear from Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension Service, and Texas A&M University and TAMU AgriLife Extension Service economists about the 2023 outlook. If you have sold more livestock than normal...
beefmagazine.com
What does global feed production reveal about future of agri-food?
For the past 12 years, Alltech has taken a look at the global feed industry on an annual basis. The latest snapshot was released last week as part of the 2023 Agri-Food Outlook. Overall, the numbers show world feed production remained steady in 2022 with a slight decrease of 0.42%...
beefmagazine.com
Zoetis and Select Sires Inc. partner to help cattle producers
Zoetis is excited to announce its partnership with Select Sires Inc. to help cattle producers gain more from data. The partnership provides a grid marketing service, GeneNet, which will provide Performance Livestock Analytics customers a designated marketing platform to communicate and promote the value of their cattle. Select Sires’ farmer-owners will gain value with access to the Precision Animal Health portfolio from Zoetis, including beef genetic testing and Performance Livestock Analytics software.
beefmagazine.com
Elanco enhances PenPoint offering for feedyards
Elanco Animal Health announces the addition of PenPoint Sort to help cattle feeders maximize profitability. PenPoint Sort adds to the existing Elanco Knowledge Solutions portfolio of services designed to optimize practices and products through trusted tools, technologies and insights to empower data-driven decision making. PenPoint Sort is a bolt-on chute...
beefmagazine.com
The impact of tight hay supplies on winter feeding costs
As we prepare to turn the page on January, most cow-calf operations are well into their winter feeding programs. High fertilizer prices in the spring of 2022 likely resulted in less fertilizer being applied to hay ground. This was combined with a lack of rainfall in much of the US to result in a sizeable decrease in hay production for the year. Drought conditions also forced many cattle operations to begin feeding hay earlier than usual. All these factors together resulted in a 9% decrease in December 1 hay stocks for the year at the national level. James talked through much of these hay production and stock numbers two weeks ago and that article can be found here.
beefmagazine.com
Limit feeding cows corn as an alternative to hay
The lack of forage due to drought and current hay prices have producers considering alternative options for feeding cows this winter. One competitive option to consider is replacing some hay in the diet with corn. Since corn has a higher energy content than hay, the cost of feeding hay is often higher than corn on a price per pound of energy basis. For example, corn priced at $6.76/bushel ($241/ton) with a total digestible nutrients (TDN) value of 88% equates to approximately $0.16 per pound of TDN while hay priced at $205/ton with a TDN value of 52% is nearly $0.22 per pound of TDN.
beefmagazine.com
NCBA announces 2023 policy priorities
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) executive committee approved the organization’s policy priorities at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, with a focus on advancing animal disease preparedness, protecting voluntary conservation programs, and defending producers from regulatory overreach. “Our focus is helping to create...
beefmagazine.com
Consumer demand for beef remains strong among inflation woes
According to the newly released “Today’s Beef Consumer” report from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, demand for beef continues to remain strong. The compilation of research from 2022, outlined below, shows that despite various challenges faced by the industry, consumers have repeatedly stated that they will continue purchasing beef, both in retail and foodservice settings.
beefmagazine.com
Translating and Applying Genomic EPDs
Expected progeny differences (EPDs) are a widely utilized tool in making genetic decisions centered around breeding objectives. With the progression of DNA technology, the industry has been able to incorporate genomics into the numbers that are used to calculate EPDs. Prior to inclusion of genomic information, we relied on pedigree-based relationships that operate on the averages. This assumes a 50% contribution from the dam and 50% contribution from the sire to the breeding value of the offspring. However, an animal’s actual genetic merit or it’s EPD value for a given trait can be greater or less than that of its parents, depending upon how the numerous random combinations of genetic material contributed by the sire and dam come together and are expressed in the offspring.
beefmagazine.com
USDA Deputy Secretary shares updates at cattle industry convention
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) welcomed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh to the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Friday. “We appreciate the working relationship NCBA has with Deputy Secretary Bronaugh, especially as our focus turns to reauthorization of critical...
beefmagazine.com
R-CALF USA member featured in documentary
A documentary by More Perfect Union, How Big Beef Is Killing America’s Farmers, features R-CALF USA member Coy Young has been released. Young, a fourth-generation cattle rancher from Missouri, captured America’s attention first by sharing the backstory of his own near suicide – depressed cattle prices that rendered his ranching operation economically untenable – in Peter Goodman’s 2021 New York Times article, “Record Beef Prices, but Ranchers Aren’t Cashing In.” Soon after, then Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Representative David Scott, D-Ga., invited Young to testify before his committee’s hearing in 2022 entitled, “An Examination of Price Discrepancies, Transparency, and Alleged Unfair Practices in Cattle Markets.”
beefmagazine.com
NASS census due February 6
USDA and National Agricultural Statistics Service officials are reminding producers that Feb. 6 is the deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The NASS survey is conducted every five years to provide a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. In December, NASS mailed questionnaires to every known agriculture producer in the United States and Puerto Rico.
beefmagazine.com
Profits and drought relief are ahead
The popular CattleFax Outlook Seminar, held as part of the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, shared expert market and weather analysis. Prices and profitability will again favor cattle producers in 2023. The cattle industry is entering 2023 with the smallest cattle supply since 2015 as drought caused the industry to dig deeper into the supply of feeder cattle and calves. While the exact path to drought relief is unknown, improvements are also expected to translate to moderating feed costs, especially in the second half of 2023. Combined with increased cattle prices, cattle producers, especially the cow-calf operator, will continue to see an improvement in margins for the next several years, according to CattleFax.
Comments / 0