wtaj.com
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone’s Gampe Commits to IUP
Tyrone senior three-sport standout Ross Gampe announced Wednesday that he will attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where he will play tight end for the Crimson Hawks. “I loved all the coaches and they are a great program,” said Gampe, “They compete for the PSAC championship and...
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Lady Eagles Victorious on Senior Night
The Tyrone Lady Eagles honored seniors Kayelin Gibbons and Ali Weston this past Monday, January 30 on Senior Night, before earning an exciting 52-47 win against Huntingdon. Huntingdon’s Lily Fiscus and Lily Berger scored a total of 28 points for the Lady Bearcats, but could not stop the Gibbons and Woomer show.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone Spoils Huntingdon’s Senior Night
Last Friday against Clearfield, Tyrone shot the lights out of the gym making 11 three-pointers, but on Monday at Huntindon the Eagles went cold from outside the arc, with only 2 three-pointers. Fortunately for the Eagles, their defense and inside game were just strong enough to spoil Senior Night for...
wtaj.com
Somerset County teen becomes first PIAA certified junior official
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Referee shortages have caused games at the high school and junior levels to be cancelled in all states, and Pennsylvania is no exception. To combat this, the PIAA has created a program to allow high schoolers to become certified to officiate junior high games.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Alumni Spotlight: Williams Makes History as NCAA Champion
Tyrone High School has had many great sports moments, most notably state championship teams in football and baseball and several individual state titles in track and wrestling. Many of its graduates have also gone on to compete at all levels of collegiate athletics, but until this school year, no Tyrone...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He can get Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was “overrated.”
Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Drake Troutman Dominates UMP Modified Winternationals Opener at East Bay
Three races into Drake Troutman’s DIRTcar UMP Modified tenure with Jerry Foster Racing, and it’s already paying dividends. Troutman, the 17-year-old racer from Hyndman, PA, claimed victory on the opening night of UMP Modified Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park with a clean sweep of the evening – turning the fastest lap of 59 cars in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and the 25-lap Feature.
Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa
Penn State took down another top-5 team.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Windmill superloads to travel on Friday, Monday
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. None of these […]
Deb Baughman, Matthew Wilt announce bid for Bedford Co. Commissioner
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Deb Baughman and Matthew Wilt are announcing their candidacies for Bedford County Commissioner. Baughman is asking voters for a second and final term to finish projects, tackle additional challenges and prepare for a new generation of elected county leaders. “Being a commissioner is a complex and demanding job with a […]
Public meeting set to discuss Somerset Pike project
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 985 (Somerset Pike) Slide Repair project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The project will consist of repairing the existing slide condition adjacent to PA 985, minor approach paving, […]
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
