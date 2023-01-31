11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 11 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO