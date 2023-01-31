Read full article on original website
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
Bryan Schexnaydre selected St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle Distinguished Grad
The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge honors distinguished graduates from various schools in the diocese at a dinner typically hosted to kick off the start of Catholic Schools Week. Mr. Brian Schexnaydre was selected as the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle Distinguished Graduate. Brian is a member of the Knights...
pelicanpostonline.com
Paul Tibbets, IV addressed of January GOP Roundtable
Paul Tibbets IV, U.S. Air Force, Brigadier General, Retired, addressed Ascension Republican Women and their guests at the Ascension GOP Roundtable on January 19th at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Tibbets related stories of his famed Grandfather, who piloted the Enola Gay, named for his mother, to Japan in WWII.
pelicanpostonline.com
District 11 incumbent in good shape after new map approved
11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 11 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).
pelicanpostonline.com
Remains of missing Gonzales man located in St. James Parish
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales were located in a sugar cane field in Convent. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office began investigating the whereabouts of Hampton after family reported him missing since January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO. The following is a full media release from the JPSO regarding this ongoing investigation:
pelicanpostonline.com
District 10 seat ripe for the picking after drastic changes to map
11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 10 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).
pelicanpostonline.com
Will significant changes to District 9 map diminish incumbent’s chances?
11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 9 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish receives 100% Preliminary Grade for AP Water District
Ascension Parish Government is proud to report that we have received a 100% Preliminary 2022 Grade for our Ascension Parish Water District by LDH. We owe a huge thank you to Bill Dawson who ran and oversaw this department for 2022, so much in fact that this Thursday he will be going in front of the Parish Council to be ratified as our Utilities Director.
Comments / 0