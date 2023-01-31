ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
SB Nation

Deals that did not happen: Tiémoué Bakayoko, Omari Hutchinson, Xavier Simons

Chelsea’s frantic transfer window still managed to leave a few deals on the cutting room floor, and that’s not including the possibility that Hakim Ziyech has to trudge back to Stamford Bridge with his tail tucked but hackles raised, after his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through at the last minute due to some errors in the paperwork (PSG are in the process of appealing that, so we’ll see).
BBC

'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'

February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
CBS Sports

Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals

It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
The Associated Press

McKennie on track for Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest

LEEDS, England (AP) — Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut. The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest. “He’s fit, he’s...
BBC

'He is ready to play' - Sabitzer primed for United debut

New Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is "ready to play" against Crystal Palace on Saturday, says boss Erik ten Hag. The Bayern Munich man sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and, after one training session with his team-mates, Ten Hag has seen enough to consider him for selection.

