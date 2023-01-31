Read full article on original website
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
BBC
Jerome Sale column: What do poor results and fan unrest mean for Oxford United?
If you were at Oxford United's games against Burton or Barnsley this week, you will know that these are not fun times. Even the CEO on this week's Five Minute Fans Forum on BBC Oxford and BBC Sounds described it as "painful" to watch. Oxford United is a club that...
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
'Not easy to find' - Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland struggle to sign strikers
There is a reason why Sunderland find it hard to sign strikers, says Kristjaan Speakman.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
SB Nation
Deals that did not happen: Tiémoué Bakayoko, Omari Hutchinson, Xavier Simons
Chelsea’s frantic transfer window still managed to leave a few deals on the cutting room floor, and that’s not including the possibility that Hakim Ziyech has to trudge back to Stamford Bridge with his tail tucked but hackles raised, after his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through at the last minute due to some errors in the paperwork (PSG are in the process of appealing that, so we’ll see).
CBS Sports
Milan takes centerstage with Derby della Madonnina; Seattle Sounders make history at FIFA Club World Cup
Happy Friday and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter! I'm Roger Gonzalez, eager for what should be a wild weekend of international soccer ahead. Thanks for joining us. Let's get started, shall we?. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe...
BBC
'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'
February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
'Show resilience and embrace the challenge’ - Kristjan Speakman tells Sunderland
Sunderland have lost top scorer Ross Stewart for the rest of the season, but they have been told to look at it as an opportunity.
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
CBS Sports
Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals
It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
Jurgen Klopp Offers Positive Injury Update As Van Dijk & Jota Close In On Return
The Liverpool boss had good news for Reds fans on Friday.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
Enzo Fernandez is reportedly in the Chelsea squad to face Fulham tomorrow.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Crystal Palace, Premier League, Marcel Sabitzer To Start
Manchester United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, find the predicted lineup here.
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
McKennie on track for Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest
LEEDS, England (AP) — Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut. The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest. “He’s fit, he’s...
BBC
'He is ready to play' - Sabitzer primed for United debut
New Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is "ready to play" against Crystal Palace on Saturday, says boss Erik ten Hag. The Bayern Munich man sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and, after one training session with his team-mates, Ten Hag has seen enough to consider him for selection.
The Spin | Whose data is it anyway? Behind the fight to control cricketers’ statistics
Cricket is heavy with statistics and the battle over fair usage and control of them is just beginning
