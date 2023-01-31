ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Star Marilyn Mason Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Underage Long Island Fan

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Marilyn Manson Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Georges Biard

A New York woman has filed a case against heavy-metal rock musician Marilyn Manson for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping her beginning days after her 16th birthday.

The suit, which was filed on Long Island on Monday, Jan. 30, anonymously in Nassau County Supreme under the name Jane Doe, claims Manson -- whose real name is Brian Warner -- claims the abuse took place from 1995 through 1999, according to multiple reports.

The woman claims the assault took place on a tour bus and that later that year Manson "groomed her" and assaulted her again.

The complaint also says Warner’s “pedophilic obsessions and violent behaviors were not only known by Interscope and Nothing Records but they were celebrated and promoted for their collective financial gain,” according to The Washington Post.

Among the examples cited in the suit are promotional concert posters and fliers featuring drawings of naked children and symbols associated with pedophilia, the lawsuit said.

The woman is seeking damages and a court order preventing Manson and the record labels from unlawful practices that expose minors to abuse and exploitation, Washington Post reported.

The Post said the lawsuit also claims the rock star, who has been sued numerous times for abusive sexual behavior in the past, threatened to kill the teen's family if she told anyone.

Warner became a superstar in the mid-1990s largely because of his reputation as what Spin magazine described in 2009 as “rock’s oversharing provocateur,” the Post reported.

To read the entire Washington Post story, click here.

