Saint Clare's Health Holding On-The-Spot Hiring Events Today

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The Morris Plains School District will be hosting three scheduled Public Forums ahead of the referendum vote on March 14. A REFERENDUM is a public vote which gives a school district the ability to finance infrastructure by issued bonds. Without the ability to issue debt and spread the costs of a capital project over time, school districts would be forced to use pay as-you-go financing and significant tax revenues each fiscal year. Relying on tax revenue for infrastructure and/or capital projects is not always feasible. The district is looking to restore learning spaces, expand programs and add inclusive outdoor environments through new playground and outdoor area. The events will take place on the following dates: Wednesday, February 1st, from 7pm-8:30pm in the Mountain Way School Library Wednesday March 1 from 7pm - 8:30pm in the Mountain Way School Library Saturday March 4 from 10am - 11:30am in the Mountain Way School Library The program will include a presentation, Q&A, and a building walk-through that will highlight Mountain Way's classroom space challenges. All Public Forum Sessions and Pre-Board Meeting Walk-Throughs will be held in the Mountain Way School Library located at 205 Mountain Way, Morris Plains, NJ.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO