Denville, NJ

Saint Clare's Health Holding On-The-Spot Hiring Events Today

By Susie Scholz
 3 days ago

Join Saint Clare's Health for On-The-Spot Tuesdays Hiring Events! Their career experts and hiring managers look forward to meeting you. Visit saintclares.com/careers
.Event Locations:

Denville Hospital - 25 Pocono Road, Denville, NJ 07834
Dover Hospital - 400 West Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801
Behavioral Health - 50 Morris Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834

Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Verona School District Hires a New Facilities Manager

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona Board of Education voted last week to approve the hiring of Henry Bottiglierie as facilities manager. Bottiglierie will be paid a prorated salary of $117,000 effective Feb. 27 through June 30. He was hired on the recommendation of Verona Schools Superintendent Diane DiGiuseppe. Bottiglierie previously worked as the facilities foreman in the Madison School District in Morris County, where he was hired in 2019. He was also employed by the Township of Livingston.
VERONA, NJ
Marci Rubin appointed as new Senior Public Information Assistant

HOBOKEN, NJ - Mayor Ravi Bhalla has announced the appointment of Marci Rubin to serve as Hoboken's new Senior Public Information Assistant for the City’s Department of Public Safety. Rubin, a 15-year Hoboken resident, previously worked as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for News 12 New Jersey.        “Marci’s passion for the City of Hoboken and her wealth of experience and knowledge made her the ideal fit for the position,” Bhalla said. “She will be a tremendous asset to the City who will work tirelessly to keep residents informed of the Department’s ongoing efforts to protect our community. I look forward to her service...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Observes Go Red Day for Women’s Heart Health Awareness

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The staff at the Scotch Plains Municipal Building and Fanwood’s Borough Hall staff were dressed in Red to spread awareness of women’s heart health under the annual Go Red for Women campaign. Heart disease is the #1 killer of women and men. The American Heart Association uses the day to remind everyone that women need to take care of themselves by monitoring their blood pressure and practicing good eating and exercise habits. Later in the day, The Chelsea at Fanwood assisted living residence hosted a Go Red event with live music, wine and chocolate and blood pressure screenings. Mayor Colleen Mahr stopped by to have her blood pressure checked by the Fanwood Rescue Squad. Suggested donations of $20 benefitted the squad. Donations totaled just under $500.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Ahead of Referendum Vote; Morris Plains School District to Hold 3 Public Forums

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The Morris Plains School District will be hosting three scheduled Public Forums ahead of the referendum vote on March 14.  A REFERENDUM is a public vote which gives a school district the ability to finance infrastructure by issued bonds. Without the ability to issue debt and spread the costs of a capital project over time, school districts would be forced to use pay as-you-go financing and significant tax revenues each fiscal year. Relying on tax revenue for infrastructure and/or capital projects is not always feasible. The district is looking to restore learning spaces, expand programs and add inclusive outdoor environments through new playground and outdoor area. The events will take place on the following dates: Wednesday, February 1st, from 7pm-8:30pm in the Mountain Way School Library Wednesday March 1 from 7pm - 8:30pm in the Mountain Way School Library Saturday March 4 from 10am - 11:30am in the Mountain Way School Library The program will include a presentation, Q&A, and a building walk-through that will highlight Mountain Way's classroom space challenges. All Public Forum Sessions and Pre-Board Meeting Walk-Throughs will be held in the Mountain Way School Library located at 205 Mountain Way, Morris Plains, NJ.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Red Bank Zoning Board Carries Digital Billboard Proposal to April

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board held a hybrid (online and in-person), meeting last night with the primary discussion on a proposal from Outfront Media LLC, a publicly traded company (NYSE symbol: “OUT”), to replace two, non-conforming billboards. These billboards are seen as you come south over Cooper’s Bridge from Middletown in what has been called the gateway into Red Bank. The 187 Riverside Avenue site is a former gas station that has been closed for several years, the underground gas tanks removed and has been considered an eyesore by the borough. Red Bank has a restriction all billboards in any zone...
RED BANK, NJ
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:  Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany Saturday June 17 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany Saturday September 16 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany Saturday October 21 from 9am - 2pm at the Pequannock Valley Park, Marvin Road in Pompton Plains Morris County residents will...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
West Orange event venue The Manor to close in July

West Orange event venue The Manor says it will be closing in July. The Manor will cease all public and private events after July 5, the owners said in a statement posted on The Manor's website. "We have already performed the painful work of informing those most directly affected by...
Saint Clare's Health Takes a Look Inside a High-Tech Cath Lab

On Thursday, February 16 at 7 pm, Saint Clare’s Health online Facebook series, “Let’s Talk Health” hosted by Brian Finestein, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Clare’s Health, will discuss “A Look Inside a High-Tech Cath Lab,” with Dr. Barry Lowell. “At Saint Clare’s...
DENVILLE, NJ
Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocacy Program provides vital help to domestic violence victims

ASBURY PARK, NJ — With help from Mercy Center’s community victim advocates, 2023 will be a year of hope and peace for one young victim of domestic violence who fled her native country in the Middle East while pregnant and with her two-year-old daughter in tow. “Hema” escaped her abusers and arrived in the U.S. in September seeking asylum. With no money to care for herself or her daughter “Tamar” she turned to Mercy Center, which serves Asbury Park and the greater Monmouth County area, for help. Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocate Coordinator, Nicole Rodriguez, and its Arabic-speaking advocate, Alaa Alyoubi, began the process of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Bloomfield Police and Fire Department Provide support for 3-year-old Justin Corino, as a Bone Marrow Search is Ongoing

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--  The police came. The fire trucks pulled in. And waiting for their arrival was a 3-year-old boy. Justin Corino has been battling a serious illness, but on Feb. 2, while the Groundhog was searching for a shadow, the Bloomfield police and fire personnel joined Justin and his family for a heartfelt visit, outside of Justin's home, on Nancy Place. The purpose of the visit was simple, according to Bloomfield police sergeant Joseph Corio, who rode a lead motorcycle which led six police cars and a fire truck from Hoover avenue onto Nancy Place.  "We're here today to support Justin and his family," said an...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager’s Resignation

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - When Heather Mailander resigned from her role as village manager and announced she would stay on in the sole capacity as village clerk, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds raised questions about the resignation. Mayor Paul Vagianos and Deputy Mayor Pam Perron had discussions with Mailander stating their desire not to have one person occupying two management positions at village hall anymore. “This should be made public. I don’t want any secrets. I want transparency and participation,” explained Reynolds. “I was denied my right to participate, so what happened?” Vagianos declined to address Reynold’s question in public because it is a...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Montclair State University Announces $1M Gift to Launch 'One Square Mile' Initiative in Paterson Public Schools and the City of Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Montclair State University will receive a $1 million gift from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation that will be used to develop “One Square Mile”, a comprehensive initiative designed to aid in the City of Paterson’s community development efforts, officials announced on Thursday. To begin the initiative, Montclair will work with Paterson Public Schools to transform Eastside High School into a University assisted community school.  “The need is great,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “For anybody looking for a single square mile, where they can improve as many lives as possible, it’s Eastside High School. On any given day...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
