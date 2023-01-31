Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene.
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road and Walker Lane in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road and Walker Lane in Edgewood.
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ludlow Avenue in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ludlow Avenue in Clifton.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a rollover crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a rollover crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with injury, in the 1500 block of South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Winton Hills for a reported crash with injuries on Este Avenue
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Winton Hills for a reported crash with injuries on Este Avenue.
