Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Announces New Board Members
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has announced four new board members. Matt Beaver and Nichelle Nicoson will represent Emmet County with Ebony Rahe and Mike Koenecke being named new representatives from Clay County. The organization promotes economic development in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet...
Storm Lake Board Ready to Accept Bids on Next Phase of Elementary Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake school board will accept bids on a first grade wing at the new early elementary building this month. Chief Operating Office Jeff Tollefson says the public has approved all three phases of construction. The first grade wing will be added onto...
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
City of Spencer Further Discusses Plans for North “Y” Gateway Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The initial steps to expand Spencer’s commercial offerings to the north edge of town look to be coming along following a discussion by the city council earlier this week. Engineer Jim Thiesse says the biggest hang-up right now is getting all of the needed easements...
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
Child Care Discussion Featured at Eggs and Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The lack of childcare in Iowa continues to be a hot topic making its way to lawmakers in the early parts of the new state session. Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake addressed the problem at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues forum in Spencer noting the shortages seen today continue to date back to the pandemic.
Sioux Center Christian reflects on school choice bill
SIOUX CENTER—Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a school choice bill Jan. 24 called the Students First Act, which will allow any Iowa student to use state money to pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. “Parents deserve choice. Government can no longer stand in their way,” Reynolds...
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
Spencer Boys Wrestlers Claim Lakes Conference Title
The Spencer Tiger’s boys Wrestlers competed at the Lakes Conference Tournament. The Champions in each weight class are Estherville Lincoln Central’s Austin Hansen at 106, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron at 113, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Braxton Johnson at 120, Spencer’s Trayton Logan at 126, Spencer’s Wyatt Heying at 132, Spencer’s Levi Johnson at 138, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Bennett Duitsman at 145, Spencer’s Kade Johnson at 152, Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Wajda at 160, Spencer’s Jace Fullhart at 170, Spencer’s Gabe Poolman at 182, Spirit Lake Park’s Logan Sandman at 195, Cherokee’s Colton Happe at 220, and Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt at 285.
Jean Goetsch, 86, of Spirit Lake
Services for 86-year-old Jean Goetsch of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th at 10 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Friday, February 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Spencer Girls Win, Boys Lose at Home Against Spirit Lake
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball Teams matched up with Spirit Lake Friday night in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Girls would take home a 54-37 win. The Tigers held Spirit Lake to 2 first quarter points and 4 third quarter points in an impressive defensive effort. Spencer was led in scoring by both Jada Piercy and Mo McDermott who each had 18 on the evening. Fran Travis scored 15 to lead Spirit Lake. Spencer improves to 11-3 and 4-2 in the Lakes Conference while Spirit Lake is now 9-8 and 2-5 in the League.
Jan Stein, 83, of Spencer
Memorial services for 83-year-old Jan Stein of Spencer will be Monday, February 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date at Northlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
DTI expansion gets final county support
ROCK RAPIDS—Diversified Technologies Inc. officially secured public support for its multimillion-dollar expansion project Tuesday, Jan 24. The Lyon County Board of Supervisors signed off on a contract pledging its financial support for the manufacturer’s new facility on its campus near George. DTI owns the Sudenga and Dur-A-Lift brands.
The Spa Room opens in the Centre Mall
SIOUX CENTER—A new business has come to the Centre Mall in Sioux Center. The Spa Room, owned and operated by Kelly Kamerman, opened in January in the former Doelman Financial location. As a licensed aesthetician, Kamerman is trained in skin care and beautification. The focus of the 37-year-old Sioux...
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
