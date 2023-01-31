ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Council hosts meeting after inclement weather, hears project updates

By Caden Keenan
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After previously being postponed due to inclement weather that closed down many schools and city facilities last week, the Amarillo City Council is expected to meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in City Hall.

According to the released agenda, the City Council will discuss or receive updates on a number of “current matters or projects,” including:

  • The Airport Hotel Study
  • The Convention Visitors Bureau and Route 66 centennial celebration
  • Texas Municipal Retirement System Cost-of-Living adjustments
  • Quarterly budget and sales tax updates
  • Updates from the Animal Management and Welfare Advisory Board and the Parks Advisory Board

The council is further expected to consider a number of ordinances, grants, and contracts, including a possible agreement between the City of Amarillo and the City of Tacoma, Wash. that would allow Tacoma to buy from vendors that have been awarded contracts from Amarillo, as well as possible rental car concession contracts at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

