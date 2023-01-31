ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien Center, NY

Fall Out Boy tour stops at Darien Lake in August

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oz2vY_0kXOnpfs00

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emo band Fall Out Boy announced on Twitter Tuesday morning it will be touring again this summer.

The tour, in support of forthcoming album “So Much (for) Stardust,” will stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 4. The album is slated for a March 24 release, with two singles — “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” — having dropped already.

The tour kicks off on June 21 in the band’s hometown of Chicago. Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Games We Play are scheduled to open for FOB at the Darien Lake show.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at this link Friday at 10 a.m., with presale starting Thursday, also at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Nickel City Comic Con to return after four-year hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nickel City Comic Con is back in downtown Buffalo this summer after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-proclaimed largest pop culture celebration in Buffalo is scheduled to run from June 30 to July 2 at the Buffalo Convention Center. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

The Guild Eyewear Studio hosts eyewear drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Guild Eyewear Studio is hosting a drive to collect eyeglasses and sunglasses. Dr. Ashley Szalkowski, The Guild Eyewear Studio owner, joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the drive. All donated eyewear will go to patients in Monkey Jungle in the Dominican Republic. For more information click here and/or view […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Auto Show 2023: live interviews

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Jordan Norkus and Dave Greber spent Thursday evening at the Buffalo Auto Show with a round of live interviews. News 4 at 4: Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns and NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan News 4 at 5: President at NFADA Paul Stasiak and Elizabeth Carey, AAA Director of Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Michael Franti & Spearhead playing Artpark in June

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael Franti & Spearhead’s “Big Big Love Tour” will make a stop at Artpark Amphitheater on June 21. The show is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start time with gates at 5. Tank and the Bangas are set to open. Tickets go on sale this Friday and range from $41 to […]
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy