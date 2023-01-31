ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Our Expert has been helping patients in pain for 19 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our next guest has been a staple on eightWest since the very beginning. Now, he and his team are celebrating a big milestone: almost 2 decades of helping people!. Dr. Christopher Miller with Total Health Chiropractic, our Expert, joins us to talk about his...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Tips help car buyers navigate the new normal

The Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids gives car buyers a chance to check out what they may not find on dealer lots. (Feb. 3, 2023) The Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids gives car buyers a chance to check out what they may not find on dealer lots. (Feb. 3, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Go Red for Women kicks off Heart Month today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is heart month and today kicks off a month-long push to raise awareness of heart disease in women – we’re wearing red, and around Grand Rapids you’ll be seeing a lot of red. Today we have Winni Walsh from the American Heart Association to tell us more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo

A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Discussing the link between heart health & hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Did you know there is a link between heart health and hearing? Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is here today to explain. McDonald Hearing Services. Locations in Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.

An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) MHSAA basketball...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Here’s how Designed Future is providing hope and support to the recovery community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Practically anyone in the recovery community will tell you, the hardest part of sobriety isn’t getting sober, it’s staying sober. This is the true challenge of those struggling with addiction and alcoholism. During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Julie Dankovich from Designed Future talks about the ways the nonprofit organization/transitional housing facility provides “practical resources to clients burdened with complex social issues.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Local Beekeepers Applauding Breakthrough in Addressing Disease Affecting Honeybees

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Researchers at the University of Georgia are trying to make life a bit sweeter for honeybees. A team has joined forces with a locally-based biotech company in Athens to develop what’s considered the world’s first honeybee vaccine. Its development came about after a certain virus was identified as causing higher mortality and colony collapse, and the vaccine will be distributed through a sugary dough-like substance.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Fundraiser to support no-kill shelter near Muskegon

After a $20,000 setback from a failed fundraiser last summer, the Noah Project no-kill animal shelter is hoping to make up lost ground with another campaign this month. (Feb. 1, 2023) Fundraiser to support no-kill shelter near Muskegon. After a $20,000 setback from a failed fundraiser last summer, the Noah...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 victim

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of a deal to help investigators find her body. (Feb. 1, 2023) Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 …. A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A.K. Rikk’s has what you need for Valentine’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentines Day is right around the corner and A.K. Rikk’s, our Fashion & Style Expert, join us today to talk about how we can make the day fun and special for those in a relationship and for all the singles out there!. Blair...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton schools

Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent guns in classrooms. (Feb. 2, 2023) GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton …. Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

What does January jobs report mean for inflation?

Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2023. Our crews were on the sidelines of 10 games this Friday night. (Feb. 3, 2023) The Griffins won in Austin Texas for a season high 3-game win streak. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 020323. Overnight temperatures...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

