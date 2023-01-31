Longwood Gardens and The Conservation Fund have entered into a binding agreement with Granogue Reserve, LTD., LLC (GRLLC) for Longwood to acquire and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of the late Mr. and Mrs. Irénée du Pont, Jr. located in New Castle County, Delaware. The agreement is based on a plan that was worked on jointly between Longwood Gardens, The Conservation Fund, and GRLLC over several years and includes all land and buildings, to be carried out at a future date.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO