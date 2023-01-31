Read full article on original website
Breathe and turn it all over to God
– Psalm 56:3-4 Feeling overwhelmed, alone and scared can happen to each of us. Whether it is work, issues with family or friends or with a relationship, we can feel alone and helpless. These are the times we need to stop – breathe and turn it all over to God....
Focus on what is right and not wrong
Instead of focusing on what is wrong in life, we need to look on the things that are "right" in our lives. Thank God for each and every blessing!–
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Dixie National Rodeo Parade
Dixie National Rodeo Parade is Saturday, February 11, 2023 starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be antique cars, marching groups, floats,...
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
Things To Know Wednesday, February 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
MDOT highlights employees in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, MISS. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is highlighting two MDOT employees, David Kenney and Terrance Yarbrough. Yarbrough is the Director of Human Resources for MDOT where he manages HR functions for more than 2,000 people. He made MDOT history when...
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
MDOT makes progress on southwest Mississippi projects
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “Infrastructure needs in southwest Mississippi are wide-ranging, and I’m proud of the projects completed and progress made,” said Commissioner King. “Additional funding on the federal and...
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Merchant Ship Ministries Pop-Up Shop
Merchant Ship Ministries will be having a pop-up shop at the Wright Building of First Baptist Church in Magee on Thursday, February 9 from 10-2. Billy Lofton will be outside cooking, while the ladies of the Ollie Mayhall BYW will be selling baked goods, so come on out and "shop in the name of love" to help support work with women and teen girls in crisis in Kenya!
Jackson mayor says funding won’t correct water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted a town hall in South Jackson to give neighbors an update on the water crisis. This comes as the city has been awarded nearly $800 million in federal dollars through an omnibus bill that passed at the end of 2022. “Even with the funding, there […]
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville
(July 5, 1923 – January 29, 2023) DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home...
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
WLBT WELCOMES NEW CLASS OF MEDIA TRAINING CENTER STUDENTS
Jackson, MS – WLBT ushers in a new class of students for its Gray Media Training Center program. Students selected to participate are receiving hands-on training to learn today’s best practices for a career in broadcast and digital journalism. With a focus on students attending Historically Black Colleges...
