Merchant Ship Ministries will be having a pop-up shop at the Wright Building of First Baptist Church in Magee on Thursday, February 9 from 10-2. Billy Lofton will be outside cooking, while the ladies of the Ollie Mayhall BYW will be selling baked goods, so come on out and "shop in the name of love" to help support work with women and teen girls in crisis in Kenya!

MAGEE, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO