COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO