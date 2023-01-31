ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

South Carolina's Beamer suspends three freshmen from program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
West Virginia House passes ban on gender-affirming care

CHARLESTON – Despite hearing from a large group opposing the bill yesterday, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation Friday banning all gender-affirming care in the state. House Bill 2007, prohibiting certain medical practices, passed 84-10 Friday morning. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
New Md. governor pledges to help Baltimore reduce violence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland marijuana measure prioritizes social equity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
MARYLAND STATE

