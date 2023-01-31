Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Missing Greenville County 11-year-old found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: According the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Chloe Cruell has been located safely. An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Chloe Cruell, 11, was last seen Friday leaving Assembly View Apartments on Assembly View Circle...
WBTV
First York County homicide of 2023 reported
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
WYFF4.com
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A murder suspect out of Florida has been arrested in North Carolina after a multi-county chase, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Flores, was wanted in both North Carolina and Florida for multiple felonies. The Rutherford County...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
Man escapes from ambulance in Greer, wearing hospital gown, no shoes, deputies say
GREER, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a man who escaped from an ambulance. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said search and rescue teams are actively searching for the man with K9 units near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 in Greer.
Fentanyl disguised as other drugs found in South Carolina town; police renew warnings
LAURENS, S.C. — A dangerous drug has been found in a South Carolina town disguised as another leading to a warning from a small-town police department. Laurens Police said that officers wanted to spread awareness following the discovery of fentanyl pills on Wednesday night that were intentionally made to look like oxycodone HCl pills.
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
WYFF4.com
Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to apartment fire in Spartanburg
Emily Koon and Mattie Lee from the American Heart Association join us to talk about the importance of National Wear Red Day. WWE's Friday Night Smackdown returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight! Tori Carmen gives us a preview. Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co. Updated: 3 hours...
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
FOX Carolina
Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County
A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
WYFF4.com
Greenville councilwoman remembered as civil rights pioneer and substance abuse rehab advocate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.
foxwilmington.com
Mother, grandfather arrested in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County were arrested. On Monday, they were indicted by a grand jury. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-26 in Laurens Co. due to crash
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say all lanes are blocked on I-26 in Laurens County due to an early Friday morning crash. Troopers with Highway Patrols said the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. near exit 54 eastbound. There is no word on the seriousness of the crash or if...
