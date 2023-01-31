ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

WYFF4.com

Missing Greenville County 11-year-old found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: According the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Chloe Cruell has been located safely. An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Chloe Cruell, 11, was last seen Friday leaving Assembly View Apartments on Assembly View Circle...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

First York County homicide of 2023 reported

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

FOX Carolina

Crews respond to apartment fire in Spartanburg

Emily Koon and Mattie Lee from the American Heart Association join us to talk about the importance of National Wear Red Day. WWE's Friday Night Smackdown returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight! Tori Carmen gives us a preview. Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co. Updated: 3 hours...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County

A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

