Parkville, MD

Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville boy

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
PARKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike

BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed on the Baltimore National Pike. Just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway. The pedestrian, who was identified as 26-year-old Vicente Bernal Raymundo, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. Police do not know why Raymundo was in the roadway at the time of the collision. Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate The post Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Emergency crews respond to reports of a fire in Catonsville

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday morning, emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a home in Catonsville, Maryland. The fire was located at North Bend Road. No word on any injuries at this time. No word on what the cause of the fire was. This is...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

24-year-old man taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:04 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General’s office to investigate police-involved shooting in White Marsh

BALTIMORE, MD—The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department that occurred on Tuesday morning. At just before 6:15 a.m. on January 31, detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Fire reported at Olive Garden in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at a restaurant in White Marsh. At around 12:30 p.m., units responded to a fire at the Olive Garden located in the 8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard. The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department reports that a fire broke out...
WHITE MARSH, MD

