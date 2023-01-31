Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville boy
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for girl reported missing from Middle River area
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a girl who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Mariam Moussa, 12, is 5′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Middle River...
Nottingham MD
Mother, 2 children reported missing from Middle River area
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Jasmine Danielle Jackson, 32, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on January 31 in the Middle River area with her...
Couple Charged In Connection With Vacant Havre De Grace House Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
A local couple has been identified as suspects and implicated as the firebugs who allegedly set an expensive house fire in mid-November that has been under investigation for months. Baltimore County resident Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, are facing arson and other charges after...
foxbaltimore.com
What a caller believed to be fireworks turned out to be gunfire in Brooklyn, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — A person who originally thought they heard fireworks outside their residence turned out to be gunfire on Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6 a.m. in the 5100...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed on the Baltimore National Pike. Just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway. The pedestrian, who was identified as 26-year-old Vicente Bernal Raymundo, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. Police do not know why Raymundo was in the roadway at the time of the collision. Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate The post Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Emergency crews respond to reports of a fire in Catonsville
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday morning, emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a home in Catonsville, Maryland. The fire was located at North Bend Road. No word on any injuries at this time. No word on what the cause of the fire was. This is...
Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family
Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced. The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say that the woman...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:04 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported...
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General’s office to investigate police-involved shooting in White Marsh
BALTIMORE, MD—The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department that occurred on Tuesday morning. At just before 6:15 a.m. on January 31, detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice.The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting ha…
Nottingham MD
Fire reported at Olive Garden in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at a restaurant in White Marsh. At around 12:30 p.m., units responded to a fire at the Olive Garden located in the 8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard. The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department reports that a fire broke out...
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
Police: Man dies after truck runs light, hits him in crosswalk in Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night. Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old […]
