Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a deadly shooting in one Pitt County town. Bethel police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. for the shooting. A man’s body was lying...
WITN
Kinston introduces new police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Keith Goyette is officially the new Chief of the Kinston Police Department, but he has a long public service history. Goyette first joined the department in 2001, rising through the ranks over the years and becoming interim police chief in October when Jenee Spencer retired. “He’s...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
Woman wants Pitt County Animal Shelter to be held accountable after she says it killed her dog. Destiny Daniels says after ten days of being quarantined here at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, her dog, Kaos, was killed before she was able to pick him up. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
wcti12.com
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington. WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers say they located a 16-year-old female...
wcti12.com
Student arrested after firing shots at barber academy building, no one injured
RALEIGH, Wake County — A Beaufort County Community College Barber Academy student was arrested after an altercation in which he fired shots toward the building. No damage was done from the bullet and no one was injured. Police said that Joseph McKinney left the academy and made violent threats...
Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO: shots fired at barber academy altercation lead to arrest
On Feb. 1, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a communicating threats at the barber academy located in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center located on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It was determined the academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College. Deputies...
13-year-old arrested on juvenile petition after ‘mass violence’ threat to NC school
The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the threat, that was not specified to CBS 17, by a social media post. It did say however the post threatened "multiple Wayne County Public School facilities."
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
WITN
After 20th anniversary of deadly explosion, company gives large donation to Lenoir Co. fire dept.
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On the heels of the 20th anniversary of the explosion that rocked a Lenoir County community, West Pharmaceutical makes a large donation to a fire department near Kinston. On January 29th, 2003 six workers were killed and nearly 40 hurt in a massive explosion at...
WNCT
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shooting, charged with attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened last Saturday. Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston had warrants obtained for his arrest. On Friday, he was taken into custody by Kinston police without incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WNCT
Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home
Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Craven Community College’s ‘Building Bridges’ program …. Craven Community College is teaming up with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina...
Comments / 3