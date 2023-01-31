Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s rally stalls on hot jobs, cold earnings data
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally is stalling Friday after a stunning jobs report showed the U.S. economy created a third of a million more jobs last month than expected, fueling worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in morning trading...
Jury: Musk didn't defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets
SAN FRANCISO (AP) — A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t defraud investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla in a proposed deal that quickly unraveled and raised questions about whether the billionaire had misled investors. The nine-member jury reached its verdict after less that...
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
