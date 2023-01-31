ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Deputies locate missing man with medical conditions in Union Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Wilbert Joe Wright has been located.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating a missing man with medical conditions in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Wilbert Joe Wright was last seen on a trail camera near Compton Circle in the Cross Keys area on Jan. 16.

Deputies said Wright suffers from medical conditions that require medicine that he does not have with him.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

