Arizona State

AZFamily

Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Keeping over 60,000 fans safe during the Super Bowl around Phoenix

Hispanic-owned businesses around Phoenix surprised with $10K ahead of Super Bowl. Latino actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama partnered with PepsiCo's "Juntos Crecemos" program to deliver the checks. How Phoenix-area homeowners can get a tax break when renting out property. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The so-called Augusta Rule allows...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Super Bowl 2015 vs 2023: A look at downtown Phoenix’s growth over the years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s only been eight years since the last Super Bowl was in Arizona but a lot has changed since then, especially in downtown Phoenix. According to Downtown Phoenix Inc., the downtown Phoenix area has added 78 new restaurants and bars since the last Super Bowl along with 7,405 new residential units and 1,264 new hotel rooms.
PHOENIX, AZ

