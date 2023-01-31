Read full article on original website
Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
Rivalry between two Scottsdale bars heats up with Super Bowl in town
FBI asking people to not fly drones around Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open. Experts say if you try flying, you will be caught. They have equipment that instantly detects the drone in the air and tracks the person at the controls. Local artists unveil new Super Bowl LVII mural in...
Keeping over 60,000 fans safe during the Super Bowl around Phoenix
Hispanic-owned businesses around Phoenix surprised with $10K ahead of Super Bowl. Latino actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama partnered with PepsiCo's "Juntos Crecemos" program to deliver the checks. How Phoenix-area homeowners can get a tax break when renting out property. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The so-called Augusta Rule allows...
Could a water pipeline from the Mississippi River to Arizona be a real solution?
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Waves of torrential rainfall drenched California into the new year. Snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have swelled to more than 200 percent of their normal size, and snowfall across the rest of the Colorado River Basin is trending above average, too. While the...
Super Bowl LVII, WM Phoenix Open events and more around Phoenix this week!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for something to do? Phoenix and the Valley have you covered, including a lineup of all the best Super Bowl LVII events starting this week until game day! Check the lineup below to see what’s going on in your neighborhood. PHOENIX. Feb. 4-5...
Super Bowl 2015 vs 2023: A look at downtown Phoenix’s growth over the years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s only been eight years since the last Super Bowl was in Arizona but a lot has changed since then, especially in downtown Phoenix. According to Downtown Phoenix Inc., the downtown Phoenix area has added 78 new restaurants and bars since the last Super Bowl along with 7,405 new residential units and 1,264 new hotel rooms.
What it takes to keep fans safe from threats during the Super Bowl in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although security for the big game is focused on the Glendale stadium, there are Super Bowl LVII events around the Valley that could be targeted as well. “The game is the easy part,” retired FBI agent Rich Kolko says. “The stadium’s the easy part. Look...
