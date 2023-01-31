ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)

A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
HOMER, NY
cnycentral.com

House fire draws large response overnight in Cato

CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
CATO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured

Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy