A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
newyorkupstate.com
New businesses soar at record pace in NY and CNY as Covid creates new opportunities
Syracuse, N.Y. — Applications for new businesses statewide and in Central New York surged to record levels in 2021, fueled by the pressures and opportunities presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. Business application rates spiked to their highest levels on record in 57 of New York’s 62 counties in 2021,...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County. One new location is scheduled to...
cortlandvoice.com
Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)
A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
cnycentral.com
House fire draws large response overnight in Cato
CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
WHEC TV-10
‘No one has come to claim her’: Rochester business owner organizing memorial service for woman who died in fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – 78-year-old Christine Cannon died all alone in a house fire last week, but one Rochester business owner will not let her be buried without a proper memorial. Cannon’s body was pulled from the burning home on Hancock Street last Friday. No family members have come forward....
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Person reported dead after fall from downtown Syracuse parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person is reportedly dead after falling from a downtown Syracuse parking garage Wednesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported seeing a person fall from the garage on East Fayette Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. The fire department and...
iheartoswego.com
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured
Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
Friday evening school and business closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Video captures suspect killing man working at Blue Star gas station, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A prosecutor revealed Tuesday in court that there is strong evidence against a man accused of shooting a Syracuse gas station worker: The killing was all captured on video. The critical piece to the case is the high-quality video that shows Kareem Huggins killing Raouf Muharram,...
Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership, police say
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police said they found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership. According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of […]
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
