wchstv.com
COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Friday; one virus-related death added
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases inched up Friday as one more virus-related death was reported in West Virginia. The death – a 58-year-old woman from Wood County – raised the state’s toll during the pandemic to 7,867, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
wchstv.com
Woman pleads guilty in Vinton County, Ohio, double murder, prosecutors say
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A woman charged in a double homicide investigation in Vinton County, Ohio, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit murder, prosecutors said. Nicole Jones pleaded guilty to the charges in connection with the March 2022 deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
wchstv.com
Route 23 temporarily closes following trooper-involved shooting
ALLEN, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred Friday along Route 23 in Allen, Kentucky where the roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours. State Police report the trooper involved in the shooting was not injured.
WV ranks 2nd among Valentine’s Day chocolate purchases
Last year, West Virginia decided that chocolate was their go-to Valentine's Day purchase. A study from Instacart shows just what people like to get their special someone.
West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers
(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
wchstv.com
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors a day after hearing from dozens of people who opposed the bill. House Bill 2007 was passed by a vote of 84-10. It now heads to the West Virginia Senate.
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
wchstv.com
Man wanted in W.Va. investigation taken into custody in California; last suspect sought
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WCHS) — One of two men wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in West Virginia was taken into custody Wednesday in California, officials said. Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, was wanted as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to multiple...
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
wchstv.com
W.Va.'s prognosticating groundhog French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:15 a.m. 2/2/23. French Creek Freddie scoffed at his Pennsylvania counterpart’s call for more winter weather and predicted an early spring. Coaxed out of his enclosure Thursday at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, West Virginia’s prognosticating groundhog did not...
Percentage of West Virginia students repeating a grade more than doubled during the pandemic
Bluefield, WV – The parking lot was quiet and nearly pitch black. But inside the gymnasium, several hundred noisy spectators gathered around the court. And even though it was Tuesday night, their spirits were high, like the weekend was starting. “E-I-E-I-E-I-O! Go Beavers, Go Beavers, Go!” yelled the Bluefield...
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
