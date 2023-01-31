ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion.

By visiting circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.

There will be 220 participating locations among Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Sacramento counties.

An employee at a Rancho Cordova gas station unintentionally discounted counted fuel prices in June 2022 to $0.69.

The accident occurred at a Shell station when gas prices were supposed to be marked at $6.99 but a misplaced decimal had prices at $0.699.

The manager of the gas station John Szczecina was fired following the error.

He said the minute he switched those gas prices over there was a car accident and it distracted him from checking the gas pumps.

“Somebody bought just a whole bunch of water bottles over at Costco, and they just went everywhere,” he said. “So, I went out there and I was helping them pick it up, put it back in their truck.”

When he came in the next day, Szczecina saw his district manager at the gas station who told him that they lost $16,000 in fuel sales.

Szczecina said the simple mistake may have cost him a job, but he said paying the money back it the right thing to do.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

