Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (January 22-28)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week January 22-28

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for January 22-28. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Votes must be made in the poll and emailed votes will not count. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rowan Carmichael, Avonworth boys basketball

Hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 37 points in a 63-58 win over South Allegheny.

Shea Champine, Bishop Canevin boys basketball

Despite a loss to Highlands, Champine scored a game-high 50 points.

DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep track and field

In the S.P.I.R.E. Institute Preview meet at Geneva, Ohio, he set the school record for the 200 meters with a time of 22.42 seconds.

Demetris Crosby, North East boys basketball

In a triple overtime win against Seneca, the freshman dropped in 37 points.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy boys basketball

Another big week for Cugini, who scored 57 points in a loss to Summit Academy and 40 points in a win over Rochester.

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle girls basketball

In a win over Shady Side Academy, she scored a game-high 26 points. She also scored 24 points in a win over East Allegheny.

Bryce Epps, South Allegheny boys basketball

Scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Gladiators took down Mars.

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock girls basketball

Scored a game-high 28 points as the Lancers defeated Ellwood City 62-34.

Davion Hill, Neumann Regional Academy boys basketball

Scored more than 30 points in each of his two games this past week, with 31 against Columbia Montour Vo-Tech and 38 against Muncy. He has scored less than 30 just once in 18 games this season.

Ava Leroux, South Fayette girls basketball

Recorded a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Indiana.

Jenna Muha, Shade girls basketball

Scored 43 of Shade’s 58 points in a 58-54 win over Blacklick Valley.

Janie Natale, Shenango girls basketball

Knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 25 points in 62-57 win over Freedom.

Owen Nickerson, Corry wrestling

In Corry's win over Seneca, his pin in 1:34 in the heavyweight match was the quickest of the meet.

Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels girls basketball

Had a pair of 50-point performances this past week as she dropped 56 points in a win over Randolph Vo-Tech and then 57 points two nights later against MAST Charter.

Tanner Pike, Union City swimming

Talk about versatile. By winning the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle in a meet against Corry, he won the shortest and longest races of the day. He finished the meet with three wins.

Tasso Sfanos, Mars boys basketball

The final three points of his 40-point performance against North Hills came at the buzzer to give the Planets a 73-72 win.

Mekhi Valentine, Steel Valley boys basketball

On Friday night, Valentine scored 63 points in a 100-79 win over Brentwood and made 12 3-pointers. That came after a 39-point performance in a win over Keystone Oaks earlier in the week.

Iyanna Wade, Clairton girls basketball

For the first time in her high school career, the sophomore hit the 50-point mark in a win over Steel Valley. She also scored 34 points in a 52-37 win over Ellis School and 23 in a win over Winchester Thurston.