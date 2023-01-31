ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

iheart.com

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida, Jackpot Jumps To $700 Million

Check your tickets, Florida! One lucky resident may be a millionaire after Wednesday (February 1)'s Powerball drawing. Here are the winning numbers: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. According to Powerball's website, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five white ball numbers but not the final red ball, which is...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Man Scores $1 Million Lottery Prize From $50 Scratch-Off

A South Florida man turned $50 into a whopping $1 million prize after playing a lottery game. The Florida Lottery announced that 55-year-old Ricardo Canales, of Fort Lauderdale, won a huge prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Canales chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery's Miami District Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
SARASOTA, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide

Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
FLORIDA STATE

