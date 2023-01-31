Read full article on original website
Florida woman wins $2 million Powerball prize from ticket she got at Circle K
A Florida woman became a millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from a previous Powerball drawing.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida, Jackpot Jumps To $700 Million
Check your tickets, Florida! One lucky resident may be a millionaire after Wednesday (February 1)'s Powerball drawing. Here are the winning numbers: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. According to Powerball's website, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five white ball numbers but not the final red ball, which is...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
No one took home the jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but one person in Florida woke up richer.
South Florida Man Scores $1 Million Lottery Prize From $50 Scratch-Off
A South Florida man turned $50 into a whopping $1 million prize after playing a lottery game. The Florida Lottery announced that 55-year-old Ricardo Canales, of Fort Lauderdale, won a huge prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Canales chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery's Miami District Office.
Broward County man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game at gas station
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man won big after purchasing a scratch-off ticket from a gas station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Lottery officials confirmed this week. According to Lottery officials, Ricardo Canales, 55, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
A wonderful opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in Florida: Apply to get $32/hour
Working for a company like Buc-ee's has its own pros and cons. You earn a steady income, get different social security benefits and your career grows with time, which means you gain enough experience and skills needed to succeed.
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
3 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Winners Announced This Week, $3 Million In Combined Winnings
Three Florida Lottery scratch-off players were announced this week with combined winnings of $3,000,000. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.
Unclaimed money in Florida: How to check if you have some
Unclaimed property worth $2 billion is waiting to be collected by its rightful owners throughout Florida.
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide
Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
