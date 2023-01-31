Hudson County Executive candidate Craig Guy is revealing five members of his campaign team, which includes consultants, a fundraiser, and communication manager. “Throughout my career in public service I have seen how critical it is to build a strong team, and I am very proud to announce this distinguished group of professionals who will help our campaign succeed,” Guy, who currently serves as outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO