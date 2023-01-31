Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken hires News 12 N.J. veteran Marci Rubin to serve as public safety spokeswoman
The City of Hoboken has hired News 12 New Jersey veteran Marci Rubin as their senior public information assistant, who will primarily serve as a spokeswoman for public safety issues. “I am thrilled to be taking this next step in my career and to be bringing more than 25 years...
You won’t believe how many millionaires are renting in Jersey City, NJ
When you think of what kind of residence a millionaire would live in, you might think of them as owning a palatial estate; it turns out that a lot of them are renters and there are more millionaire renters in Jersey City than all but a couple of areas nationwide.
Jersey City attorney named as consultant to Cannabis Technical Assistance Program
After helping shape cannabis policy on the statutory, regulatory, and municipal levels in New Jersey, Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez has been selected by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) as a consultant to launch its free Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. The New Jersey Business Action Center is housed in the Secretary of State’s Office.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County awarded $480k from US DOT to implement ‘Vision Zero’ initiatives
The Hudson County government was awarded $480,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin implementing “Vision Zero” initiatives for safer streets. Hudson was one of six local governments in New Jersey to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, created by the US DOT to improve roads and address traffic fatalities.
jerseydigs.com
Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City
Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
Jersey City Councilman Seeks Audit of 'Boat Payments'
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Councilman James Solomon announced earlier this week that his office plans to audit local governments’ rules around “boat payments.” payouts that public officials receive upon retirement for their accumulated unused sick days and vacation days. Solomon’s office will be submitting OPRA requests for information from five government entities: Jersey City, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority, Hudson County, the Hudson County Schools of Technology, and the Jersey City Board of Education, a statement read. “Governments throughout the state and here in Hudson County are giving away tens and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars illegally,” Solomon speculated....
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
hudsoncountyview.com
Faulty elevators, flooding, & other problems discussed at 70 Greene St. community forum
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon and Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore hosted a community meeting at 70 Greene St. to discuss ongoing issues such as faulty elevators, flooding, and other alleged code violations. Portside Towers West Tenant Association President Michele Hirsch suggested they form a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. hopeful Craig Guy reveals 5 members of campaign team
Hudson County Executive candidate Craig Guy is revealing five members of his campaign team, which includes consultants, a fundraiser, and communication manager. “Throughout my career in public service I have seen how critical it is to build a strong team, and I am very proud to announce this distinguished group of professionals who will help our campaign succeed,” Guy, who currently serves as outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
State Health Planning Board votes in favor of CarePoint converting to nonprofit status
The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
Map of targets found in Bloomfield, NJ synagogue firebomber’s home, officials say
CLIFTON — Investigators found flammable items and a concerning map when they searched the home of a man charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue early Sunday morning, according to federal prosecutors. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, appeared in Newark federal court on one count of attempted use...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken City Council passes controversial rent control reform ordinance after fiery debate
The Hoboken City Council passed a controversial rent control reform ordinance on second reading after a fiery debate at last night’s meeting. two weeks ago despite several tenants and landlords expressing dismay over the proposal: such as changing the initial base rent yet to October 1st, 1985 and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
Hudson hospital chain’s bid for nonprofit status approved by state health planning board
The state Health Planning Board Thursday morning unanimously approved CarePoint Health System’s application to convert its three Hudson County for-profit hospitals to nonprofit status. The approvals make official the transfer of ownership of Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Bayonne Medical Center and Hoboken University Medical Center from majority owner...
jerseysbest.com
Real estate investments laying the foundation for a bright future in Newark
While COVID-19 is sparking an exodus from many urban centers, Newark is enjoying a wealth of new investments that are redefining neighborhoods and spurring population growth across the city. According to the 2020 census, Newark’s population has surpassed 300,000 residents for the first time since 1980, representing a 12.4% increase since 2010.
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
New Jersey Monthly
Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Truly Wowed Me
If you’ve ever taken a flight out of Newark Airport—and that would include many New Jerseyans—you know just how much of a drag the terminals can be. But the opening of Terminal A may just change your mind about air travel. On a recent trip to San...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken’s Union Dry Dock lease with NY Waterway would allow 3 years of ferry maintenance
Hoboken’s Union Dry Dock lease with New York Waterway would allow three years of ferry maintenance, with an option to extend it by two years, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a lengthy Nixle alert this morning. “We are fully committed to the next step in the process of building...
Comments / 0