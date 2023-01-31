ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jersey City attorney named as consultant to Cannabis Technical Assistance Program

After helping shape cannabis policy on the statutory, regulatory, and municipal levels in New Jersey, Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez has been selected by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) as a consultant to launch its free Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. The New Jersey Business Action Center is housed in the Secretary of State’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County awarded $480k from US DOT to implement ‘Vision Zero’ initiatives

The Hudson County government was awarded $480,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin implementing “Vision Zero” initiatives for safer streets. Hudson was one of six local governments in New Jersey to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, created by the US DOT to improve roads and address traffic fatalities.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City

Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Councilman Seeks Audit of 'Boat Payments'

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Councilman James Solomon announced earlier this week that his office plans to audit local governments’ rules around “boat payments.” payouts that public officials receive upon retirement for their accumulated unused sick days and vacation days.  Solomon’s office will be submitting OPRA requests for information from five government entities: Jersey City, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority, Hudson County, the Hudson County Schools of Technology, and the Jersey City Board of Education, a statement read. “Governments throughout the state and here in Hudson County are giving away tens and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars illegally,” Solomon speculated....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County exec. hopeful Craig Guy reveals 5 members of campaign team

Hudson County Executive candidate Craig Guy is revealing five members of his campaign team, which includes consultants, a fundraiser, and communication manager. “Throughout my career in public service I have seen how critical it is to build a strong team, and I am very proud to announce this distinguished group of professionals who will help our campaign succeed,” Guy, who currently serves as outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

State Health Planning Board votes in favor of CarePoint converting to nonprofit status

The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken City Council passes controversial rent control reform ordinance after fiery debate

The Hoboken City Council passed a controversial rent control reform ordinance on second reading after a fiery debate at last night’s meeting. two weeks ago despite several tenants and landlords expressing dismay over the proposal: such as changing the initial base rent yet to October 1st, 1985 and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Real estate investments laying the foundation for a bright future in Newark

While COVID-19 is sparking an exodus from many urban centers, Newark is enjoying a wealth of new investments that are redefining neighborhoods and spurring population growth across the city. According to the 2020 census, Newark’s population has surpassed 300,000 residents for the first time since 1980, representing a 12.4% increase since 2010.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monthly

Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Truly Wowed Me

If you’ve ever taken a flight out of Newark Airport—and that would include many New Jerseyans—you know just how much of a drag the terminals can be. But the opening of Terminal A may just change your mind about air travel. On a recent trip to San...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy