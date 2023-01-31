BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO