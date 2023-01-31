Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Long Bridge reopens after tractor-trailer accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Long Bridge of Highway 36 in Bell County was closed on both sides overnight due to a tractor-trailer accident. The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, along with State Troopers and the Texas Department of Transportation, responded to the scene. The tractor-trailer was completely blocking the eastbound side.
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
KWTX
Semi truck accident causes delays on I-35 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35 and Central 190. A semi truck jackknifed around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central and I-35 Northbound. Exit 294 is temporarily closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to alternate routes or prepare for delays.
KWTX
Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
fox44news.com
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
fox44news.com
Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
KWTX
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies change flat tire for woman during subfreezing temps
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman was brought to tears after two McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to help her change a flat tire on the side of the road in subfreezing temperatures. Felicia Anderson, of Bellmead, Texas, said she was driving alone in her car over...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
KWTX
Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
fox44news.com
Construction workers hospitalized in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Killeen, TX Traffic Alert – Bridge Closed Due to Winter Weather
The City of Killeen, Texas is warning drivers of a bridge closing in response to icy conditions Monday afternoon. According to the City, the W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue has been closed to all traffic due to Monday's icy conditions. City officials do not...
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Myhighplains.com
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
