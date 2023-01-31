ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox44news.com

Long Bridge reopens after tractor-trailer accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Long Bridge of Highway 36 in Bell County was closed on both sides overnight due to a tractor-trailer accident. The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, along with State Troopers and the Texas Department of Transportation, responded to the scene. The tractor-trailer was completely blocking the eastbound side.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Semi truck accident causes delays on I-35 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35 and Central 190. A semi truck jackknifed around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central and I-35 Northbound. Exit 294 is temporarily closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to alternate routes or prepare for delays.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Temple Loop crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Construction workers hospitalized in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice

CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
US105

Killeen, TX Traffic Alert – Bridge Closed Due to Winter Weather

The City of Killeen, Texas is warning drivers of a bridge closing in response to icy conditions Monday afternoon. According to the City, the W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue has been closed to all traffic due to Monday's icy conditions. City officials do not...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
Myhighplains.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX

