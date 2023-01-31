ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Missing 5-year-old autistic boy found safe

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability has been found safe after going missing Friday afternoon. MCSO says Sage, 5, went missing around 2:55 p.m. near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside...
MARION COUNTY, OR

