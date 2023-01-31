Read full article on original website
Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
FOUND SAFE: Deputies locate 5-year-old boy with autism reported missing near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE: A child who was reported missing outside Silverton Friday afternoon has been found safe and sound, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. Sage has been reunited with family members. "Thank you to our community, Woodburn, Silverton, Salem police as well as Silverton fire, deputies, S&R...
Vancouver Police find stolen firearms, 'ghost' guns when arresting shooting suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators say they seized ten guns, some of which were stolen, when they arrested a suspect in a Vancouver-area shooting. The Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team executed a search warrant at a home as part of a shooting investigation last week. Law enforcement arrested the suspected...
Grand jury says Salem officers justified in shooting, killing robbery suspect
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County grand jury has found that the use of deadly force by five Salem police officers was justified. It happened the morning of Jan. 23 around 9 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an armed carjacking in the Walmart parking lot on Commercial Street SE.
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland Police officer will be reinstated after he was fired for leaking information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in 2021. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. An arbitrator appointed by the state labor...
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
Driver arrested in road rage crash in Cedar Hills area: Deputies
One person was arrested following a road-rage related crash that occurred in the Beaverton area on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
PPB: 2 Portland officers hospitalized after suspect ‘violently’ attacked them
Two Portland police officers were hospitalized Monday morning after a suspect "violently" attacked them, according to PPB.
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
Police locate tow truck driver who struck another tow driver in hit-run
Portland police say the tow truck driver who struck a different tow truck driver on the side of the Banfield Freeway on Sunday has been identified thanks to local news coverage.
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
Deputies: Road rage incident leads to crash in Washington County, driver facing charges
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver is facing charges after a road rage crash in the Cedar Hills area of Washington County on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Southwest Walker Road, about a quarter mile east of Murray Boulevard. Washington County sheriff’s deputies say...
Missing 5-year-old autistic boy found safe
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability has been found safe after going missing Friday afternoon. MCSO says Sage, 5, went missing around 2:55 p.m. near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside...
