Related
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy to Headline Unique, Festival-Like ’Re:SET’ Tour of 12 Cities
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy are three artists that don’t have much in common — except that they each have a lot of pent-up demand for concerts that has gone unfulfilled, for different reasons. The supergroup Boygenius’ entire touring history until now has been limited to a single month in 2018; LCD Soundsystem’s itinerary in recent years has concentrated on long residencies in a handful of cities; and Lacey did a proper tour in 2022, but mostly in small venues booked before he suddenly became a star. That commonality may be coincidental to what the three artists have in store...
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
Vic Mensa and Thundercat Share New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”: Watch the Video
Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta have joined forces on a new song titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” Virgil Abloh, the late designer and former menswear director at Louis Vuitton, heavily influenced the accompanying video, according to a Vic Mensa. Take a look at “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” below.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
“On Fire At 40″ Watch Rick Allen Talk Def Leppard’s “Pyromania” Turning 40
1983 was a great year for Rock albums, in 2023 we find ourselves 40 years away from that. With “On Fire At 40″ we take some time to speak to artists and band members about their albums celebrating this signifcant anniversary. Each month we’ll speak to a different...
Paul McCartney Borrowed the Lyrics to Climactic ‘Abbey Road’ Song From a 400-Year-Old Poem
Paul McCartney borrowed the lyrics to a climactic 'Abbey Road' song from a 400 year old poem written by one of William Shakespeare's contemporaries, Thomas Dekker.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Listen to 4L Javi’s “Models”: The Ones
Using someone’s actual name in a song (instead of, say, “that girl,” or, “that boy”) is a double-edged sword. The positive: It makes the story feel so much more real, such as when Phife Dawg runs down the list of his flings on “Butter.” The negative: It can be invasive—look at Drake’s various attempts at throwing shade at past affairs. In the case of Cali’s 4L Javi, that level of detail is essential to his half-sung, half-rapped songs. On “Models,” Javi’s world of club nights and house parties feels lived-in. From the flirty way he invites a girl to tag along (“Bring your ID and lip gloss/Get your ass off of TikTok”) to the name drop (“Cruising down the backstreet, on the phone with Ashley”), it’s all so specific that it feels like reality.
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice Share New “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”: Listen
PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a new remix. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” is a remix of “Boy’s a Liar,” a track that originally appeared on PinkPantheress’ Take Me Home EP last year. Check out the official video for the remix, which features PinkPantheress and Ice Spice traveling around New York, below.
Alan Braxe Announces New Upper Cuts Reissue, Shares Videos: Watch
Alan Braxe is reissuing his renowned compilation album The Upper Cuts. It’s due out March 31 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The compilation album, which includes tracks dating back to 1997’s “Vertigo,” features remastered versions of Braxe’s songs with Fred Falke, the beloved Stardust song “Music Sounds Better With You,” a remix of Britney Spears’ “Anticipating,” a previously unreleased song with Annie, and more. Find the full tracklist and cover art below.
Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran Finally Collaborate on a Song!
This is one fans have been waiting on for a long time. Finally, there is a collaboration between Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on a song called “Who We Love.”. The song is featured on Smith’s new album, “Gloria.”. Smith and Sheeran last shared a stage for...
Westerman Announces New Album, Shares New Song “CSI: Petralona”: Listen
Westerman has announced a new album: An Inbuilt Fault is out May 5 via Partisan. The London-born, Athens-based singer-songwriter’s second studio LP includes the single “Idol; Re-Run,” as well as a new track called “CSI: Petralona.” Hear the new one, co-produced by Westerman and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, below.
How Hagop Tchaparian Went From Pop-Punk Star to A-List Tour Manager to Globe-Trotting Electronic Musician
Hagop Tchaparian knows how to make an entrance. On a weekday morning in Barcelona, I’m standing in the plaza where he and I have agreed to meet, scanning faces for someone who resembles the fortysomething electronic musician, when I hear a suspiciously familiar beat pumping through a smartphone speaker behind me. I wheel around and there he is, tall and athletic in skater duds, grinning wildly and thrusting his iPhone toward me: Tchaparian has dialed up a DJ mix from my own SoundCloud page and is playing it back at me. “Recognize that?” he cackles, as a look of bewilderment spreads across my face. He relishes catching me off guard.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, Sunny War, Loscil & Lawrence English, Kassem Mosse, Toumba, and Robert Forster. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Thursday’s Geoff Rickly Announces New Book Someone Who Isn’t Me
Thursday’s Geoff Rickly is releasing his first fiction novel later this year. It’s titled Someone Who Isn’t Me and it’s out July 25 via Rose Books. The story follows a man seeking psychedelic ibogaine treatment for heroin addiction at a clinic in Mexico, and Rickly based it on his own experience doing the same.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Detail New Album V, Share Video for New Song “Layla”: Watch
Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the song “I Killed Captain Cook” and promised that a double album would land in 2023. The band has now revealed the project’s title and release date: V arrives March 17 via Jagjaguwar. Unknown Mortal Orchestra have also released the new single “Layla,” along with a music video directed by Vira-Lata. The visual is first part of a two-part series documenting the adventures of two young women. Watch it below.
Lzzy Hale Reflects on Halestorm’s First Grammy Award: “It Was Really Amazing”
Lzzy Hale is looking back on the gratitude she and her Halestorm bandmates felt winning their first Grammy Award. A decade ago, Halestorm took home the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for their 2012 single, “Love Bites (So Do I).” The track was featured on their platinum-certified album, The Strange Case Of… During a Q&A session at the 2023 Women’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Nashville, Hale recalled how the band was playing a gig in Madison, Wisconsin, when guitarist Joe Hottinger got a text informing him they had just been nominated for a Grammy. He then rushed across the stage to tell Hale the news, who was seated at the piano about to play.
