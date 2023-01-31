Using someone’s actual name in a song (instead of, say, “that girl,” or, “that boy”) is a double-edged sword. The positive: It makes the story feel so much more real, such as when Phife Dawg runs down the list of his flings on “Butter.” The negative: It can be invasive—look at Drake’s various attempts at throwing shade at past affairs. In the case of Cali’s 4L Javi, that level of detail is essential to his half-sung, half-rapped songs. On “Models,” Javi’s world of club nights and house parties feels lived-in. From the flirty way he invites a girl to tag along (“Bring your ID and lip gloss/Get your ass off of TikTok”) to the name drop (“Cruising down the backstreet, on the phone with Ashley”), it’s all so specific that it feels like reality.

