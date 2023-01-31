ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond

The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
People

Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'

Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
People

Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'

The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
ASPEN, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
HipHopDX.com

MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup

MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Tells Chrisean He’s Her Daddy Now In ‘Dear Rock’ Visual

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have released their second single this week (after releasing “Lit” on January 26), which finds them not only playing out a wedding, but discussing some of their recent drama. Their visual for their latest collaboration “Dear Rock” arrived on YouTube on Saturday (January 28),...
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers

Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.

