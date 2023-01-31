Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
BET
Apryl Jones Rocks A Huge Diamond Ring In A New Video With Her BAE Taye Diggs, And Fans Quickly Took Notice!
Could wedding bells be ringing for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones? Some fans seem to think so after they spotted what appears to be a sizable diamond engagement ring on Apryl’s ring finger!. The engagement speculation began when the couple posted yet another hilarious Instagram video giving their followers...
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle
It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
Offset Begs Late Rapper Takeoff to 'Come Back' Nearly 3 Months After Death
Takeoff was an "innocent bystander," police said, when he was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley.
90 Day Fiance’s Alexei Brovarnik Has an Impressive Net Worth! Find Out What He Does for a Living
While fans were first introduced to Alexei Brovarnik on 90 Day Fiancé, the Israel native is more than just a reality star. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more. What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Net Worth?...
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
Naomi Campbell shows off rare glimpse of her daughter while in Abu Dhabi
Naomi Campbell shared a rare glimpse of her daughter while out and about together in Abu Dhabi.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Tells Chrisean He’s Her Daddy Now In ‘Dear Rock’ Visual
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have released their second single this week (after releasing “Lit” on January 26), which finds them not only playing out a wedding, but discussing some of their recent drama. Their visual for their latest collaboration “Dear Rock” arrived on YouTube on Saturday (January 28),...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
HipHopDX.com
Chance The Rapper Demands Answers From Ice Spice Over Potential 'In Ha Mood' Diss
Chance The Rapper has checked Ice Spice after she referenced him with some clever wordplay on her “In Ha Mood” track. Over the weekend, Lil Chano decided to investigate the lyrics for himself and went straight to the source by asking the Bronx rapper if she was dissing him.
