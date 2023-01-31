ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville and Wake Forest are the preseason co-favorites to win the 2023 ACC baseball championship. —Jody Demling hands out some superlatives for the 2023 Louisville football recruiting class. —Louisville Report breaks down the game of newest Louisville football signee Woo Spencer. —Dillon Brooks hit Donovan Mitchell in the groin last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise

The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville receives the commitment from four-star lineman Woo Spencer

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has added another to the already impressive 2023 recruiting class. New Albany, Ind., four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer announced for the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State at an evening ceremony held at Aspirations Gym. 247Sports lists Spencer as a four-star prospect, placing him as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

FSU basketball: Noles look for regular season sweep over Louisville

FSU basketball (7-16, 5-7 ACC) has lost three consecutive games, including an abysmal performance in a blowout loss against NC State earlier this week. The Noles will travel to Louisville Saturday afternoon, looking to secure a regular season sweep of the Cardinals. FSU basketball rolled past the Cardinals by 20 points earlier this season and enter this game as -5 betting favorites.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Laughs Comedy SUPERLIST for Feb 1.

Here it is: The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy from our friends at LouisvilleLaughs.com. A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy