Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Louisville and Wake Forest are the preseason co-favorites to win the 2023 ACC baseball championship. —Jody Demling hands out some superlatives for the 2023 Louisville football recruiting class. —Louisville Report breaks down the game of newest Louisville football signee Woo Spencer. —Dillon Brooks hit Donovan Mitchell in the groin last...
Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise
The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
247Sports
Louisville receives the commitment from four-star lineman Woo Spencer
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has added another to the already impressive 2023 recruiting class. New Albany, Ind., four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer announced for the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State at an evening ceremony held at Aspirations Gym. 247Sports lists Spencer as a four-star prospect, placing him as...
aseaofblue.com
Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham attempts to troll UK
Malik Cunningham did this while at the Senior Bowl this week. It went about as well as his career pass attempts against UK.
FSU basketball: Noles look for regular season sweep over Louisville
FSU basketball (7-16, 5-7 ACC) has lost three consecutive games, including an abysmal performance in a blowout loss against NC State earlier this week. The Noles will travel to Louisville Saturday afternoon, looking to secure a regular season sweep of the Cardinals. FSU basketball rolled past the Cardinals by 20 points earlier this season and enter this game as -5 betting favorites.
Watch: Jeff Brohm Talks Completion of Coaching Staff, Signing Day
The first year head coach of the Cardinals recently filled out his assistant coaching staff, and Wednesday marked the traditional signing day for the Class of 2023.
247Sports
Louisville poised to finish 2023 class with program's highest prospect rating
National Signing Day has arrived, signaling the completion of the 2023 recruiting class, at least from the high school ranks. Louisville's group of incoming freshmen currently holds 14 high school prospects. (The final class will also include an strong college of additions via the NCAA transfer portal.) With the 2023...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
wdrb.com
Indoor track meets return this weekend to Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host three indoor track meets this weekend. The PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic returns Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and features more than 700 athletes from 20 different colleges and universities. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-17, at the door or online.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Laughs Comedy SUPERLIST for Feb 1.
Here it is: The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy from our friends at LouisvilleLaughs.com. A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
FanSided
