Mizzou Engineering STEM Scholars Program shows promising results

A scholarship program that began for civil and environmental engineering students in 2021 has proven so successful, it’s being expanded to other engineering majors. And eventually, the coordinator, Professor Vellore Gopalaratnam, would like a see a similar support system for students studying other STEM programs across Mizzou. Funded with...
CALEB Science Club Connects Kids to Medicine

The most recent club meeting, held on December 3, 2022, at the MU School of Medicine’s Patient-Centered Care Learning Center, introduced the students to suturing. Many kids may say they want to be a doctor or nurse when they grow up, but they don’t always have the opportunity to explore their interest. Thanks to the “Called to Academic & Leadership Excellence and Building character and confidence” science Club, local children from 5th grade through high school get to learn about medicine firsthand at the MU School of Medicine.
