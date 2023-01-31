The most recent club meeting, held on December 3, 2022, at the MU School of Medicine’s Patient-Centered Care Learning Center, introduced the students to suturing. Many kids may say they want to be a doctor or nurse when they grow up, but they don’t always have the opportunity to explore their interest. Thanks to the “Called to Academic & Leadership Excellence and Building character and confidence” science Club, local children from 5th grade through high school get to learn about medicine firsthand at the MU School of Medicine.

