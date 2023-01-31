ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pitchfork

Westerman Announces New Album, Shares New Song “CSI: Petralona”: Listen

Westerman has announced a new album: An Inbuilt Fault is out May 5 via Partisan. The London-born, Athens-based singer-songwriter’s second studio LP includes the single “Idol; Re-Run,” as well as a new track called “CSI: Petralona.” Hear the new one, co-produced by Westerman and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, below.
Pitchfork

Fatima Al Qadiri Announces New Gumar EP, Shares New Song “Mojik (Your Waves)”: Listen

Fatima Al Qadiri has announced a new four-song project: The Gumar EP—named after the featured Kuwaiti vocalist—arrives March 10 via Hyperdub. Today, Al Qadiri has also shared the lead single, “Mojik ( Your Waves).” The song is an ode to drowning, and the lyrics, sung in Arabic, translate to: “Your waves, your waves have killed me, oh sea.” Hear it below.
Pitchfork

ANOHNI Announces New Blacklips Performance Cult Compilation and Book, Shares Songs: Listen

On March 14, ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson are releasing Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths, a new book about the Blacklips Performance Cult. It’s being paired with a companion compilation called Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants - Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995. The album is out March 10, via Anthology Recordings, and it has contributions from ANOHNI, Diamanda Galás, Dave Vanian, and more. Below, hear ANOHNI’s take on “Rapture” and James F. Murphy’s performance of “Satan’s Li’l Lamb.”
Pitchfork

Lil Wayne Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Lil Wayne has announced a spring tour that’ll take him through much of the United States, plus a stop in Toronto. His Welcome to Tha Carter Tour starts in Minneapolis at the beginning of April, wrapping up in Los Angeles in mid-May. Find all of the dates below. After...
Pitchfork

8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, Sunny War, Loscil & Lawrence English, Kassem Mosse, Toumba, and Robert Forster. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

Yves Tumor Announces 2023 Tour and New Album, Shares “Echolalia” Video: Watch

Yves Tumor has announced a new album: Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is due out March 17 via Warp. The follow-up to 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind features production from Noah Goldstein and was mixed by Alan Moulder. Accompanying the announcement, Tumor has unveiled a new song called “Echolalia,” which arrives with a music video directed by frequent collaborator Jordan Hemingway. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Detail New Album V, Share Video for New Song “Layla”: Watch

Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the song “I Killed Captain Cook” and promised that a double album would land in 2023. The band has now revealed the project’s title and release date: V arrives March 17 via Jagjaguwar. Unknown Mortal Orchestra have also released the new single “Layla,” along with a music video directed by Vira-Lata. The visual is first part of a two-part series documenting the adventures of two young women. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

Alan Braxe Announces New Upper Cuts Reissue, Shares Videos: Watch

Alan Braxe is reissuing his renowned compilation album The Upper Cuts. It’s due out March 31 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The compilation album, which includes tracks dating back to 1997’s “Vertigo,” features remastered versions of Braxe’s songs with Fred Falke, the beloved Stardust song “Music Sounds Better With You,” a remix of Britney Spears’ “Anticipating,” a previously unreleased song with Annie, and more. Find the full tracklist and cover art below.
Pitchfork

Barrett Strong, Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81

Barrett Strong, the vocalist known for giving Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” and for the songs he wrote for the Temptations, has died, Billboard and Rolling Stone report. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who, in a statement shared with Billboard, called his songs “revolutionary.” No cause of death was given. Strong was 81.
Pitchfork

Caroline Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

London-based band Caroline have announced a handful of U.S. tour dates for this spring. The post-rock octet will start things off on March 31 in Philadelphia, and then travel to Knoxville, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., with a final concert in Brooklyn on April 4. The trek follows the release of Caroline’s self-titled debut, which arrived last winter. Check out their full schedule below.
Pitchfork

Boldy James Shares New Video for “Another Bando”: Watch

Boldy James has shared a new video for his song “Another Bando.” The Jai Imani–featuring track landed on Indiana Jones, James’ new collaborative release with producer RichGains, one half of the production duo Blended Babies, which was released in January. Check out the video below. Days...
Pitchfork

Future, Missy Elliott, the Roots, Glorilla, and More to Perform During 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration at 2023 Grammys

The Recording Academy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a genre-spanning performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort will perform during the segment. Questlove will serve as musical director and producer, and LL Cool J will introduce the event, perform, and give a dedication.
Pitchfork

How Hagop Tchaparian Went From Pop-Punk Star to A-List Tour Manager to Globe-Trotting Electronic Musician

Hagop Tchaparian knows how to make an entrance. On a weekday morning in Barcelona, I’m standing in the plaza where he and I have agreed to meet, scanning faces for someone who resembles the fortysomething electronic musician, when I hear a suspiciously familiar beat pumping through a smartphone speaker behind me. I wheel around and there he is, tall and athletic in skater duds, grinning wildly and thrusting his iPhone toward me: Tchaparian has dialed up a DJ mix from my own SoundCloud page and is playing it back at me. “Recognize that?” he cackles, as a look of bewilderment spreads across my face. He relishes catching me off guard.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

