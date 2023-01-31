Read full article on original website
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
Westerman Announces New Album, Shares New Song “CSI: Petralona”: Listen
Westerman has announced a new album: An Inbuilt Fault is out May 5 via Partisan. The London-born, Athens-based singer-songwriter’s second studio LP includes the single “Idol; Re-Run,” as well as a new track called “CSI: Petralona.” Hear the new one, co-produced by Westerman and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, below.
Fatima Al Qadiri Announces New Gumar EP, Shares New Song “Mojik (Your Waves)”: Listen
Fatima Al Qadiri has announced a new four-song project: The Gumar EP—named after the featured Kuwaiti vocalist—arrives March 10 via Hyperdub. Today, Al Qadiri has also shared the lead single, “Mojik ( Your Waves).” The song is an ode to drowning, and the lyrics, sung in Arabic, translate to: “Your waves, your waves have killed me, oh sea.” Hear it below.
ANOHNI Announces New Blacklips Performance Cult Compilation and Book, Shares Songs: Listen
On March 14, ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson are releasing Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths, a new book about the Blacklips Performance Cult. It’s being paired with a companion compilation called Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants - Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995. The album is out March 10, via Anthology Recordings, and it has contributions from ANOHNI, Diamanda Galás, Dave Vanian, and more. Below, hear ANOHNI’s take on “Rapture” and James F. Murphy’s performance of “Satan’s Li’l Lamb.”
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., Shares Video for New Song: Watch
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced his new album, Henry St., with a video for the new song “Every Little Heart.” Kristian Matsson’s first album of originals since 2019’s I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., the new LP is due out April 14 via Anti-. Watch the Jeroen Dankers–directed video for “Every Little Heart” below.
Lil Wayne Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates
Lil Wayne has announced a spring tour that’ll take him through much of the United States, plus a stop in Toronto. His Welcome to Tha Carter Tour starts in Minneapolis at the beginning of April, wrapping up in Los Angeles in mid-May. Find all of the dates below. After...
Caroline Polachek Reveals Album Tracklist, Shares New Song “Blood and Butter”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared the new song “Blood and Butter.” Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle, the single features Brìghde Chaimbeul on bagpipes. It’s the latest single from her forthcoming LP, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, due out on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Find the new song below.
Vic Mensa and Thundercat Share New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”: Watch the Video
Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta have joined forces on a new song titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” Virgil Abloh, the late designer and former menswear director at Louis Vuitton, heavily influenced the accompanying video, according to a Vic Mensa. Take a look at “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, Sunny War, Loscil & Lawrence English, Kassem Mosse, Toumba, and Robert Forster. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Yves Tumor Announces 2023 Tour and New Album, Shares “Echolalia” Video: Watch
Yves Tumor has announced a new album: Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is due out March 17 via Warp. The follow-up to 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind features production from Noah Goldstein and was mixed by Alan Moulder. Accompanying the announcement, Tumor has unveiled a new song called “Echolalia,” which arrives with a music video directed by frequent collaborator Jordan Hemingway. Watch it below.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Detail New Album V, Share Video for New Song “Layla”: Watch
Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the song “I Killed Captain Cook” and promised that a double album would land in 2023. The band has now revealed the project’s title and release date: V arrives March 17 via Jagjaguwar. Unknown Mortal Orchestra have also released the new single “Layla,” along with a music video directed by Vira-Lata. The visual is first part of a two-part series documenting the adventures of two young women. Watch it below.
Lil Keed’s New Song “Long Way to Go” Released: Listen
A new song from Lil Keed has been released: “Long Way to Go” is the first posthumous single from the Atlanta rapper, who died at the age of 24 last year. Listen to the track below. Keed died in May 2022, and it was due to eosinophilia, the...
Alan Braxe Announces New Upper Cuts Reissue, Shares Videos: Watch
Alan Braxe is reissuing his renowned compilation album The Upper Cuts. It’s due out March 31 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The compilation album, which includes tracks dating back to 1997’s “Vertigo,” features remastered versions of Braxe’s songs with Fred Falke, the beloved Stardust song “Music Sounds Better With You,” a remix of Britney Spears’ “Anticipating,” a previously unreleased song with Annie, and more. Find the full tracklist and cover art below.
Barrett Strong, Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81
Barrett Strong, the vocalist known for giving Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” and for the songs he wrote for the Temptations, has died, Billboard and Rolling Stone report. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who, in a statement shared with Billboard, called his songs “revolutionary.” No cause of death was given. Strong was 81.
Caroline Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
London-based band Caroline have announced a handful of U.S. tour dates for this spring. The post-rock octet will start things off on March 31 in Philadelphia, and then travel to Knoxville, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., with a final concert in Brooklyn on April 4. The trek follows the release of Caroline’s self-titled debut, which arrived last winter. Check out their full schedule below.
Boldy James Shares New Video for “Another Bando”: Watch
Boldy James has shared a new video for his song “Another Bando.” The Jai Imani–featuring track landed on Indiana Jones, James’ new collaborative release with producer RichGains, one half of the production duo Blended Babies, which was released in January. Check out the video below. Days...
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy to Headline New Re:Set Concert Series
AEG Presents has announced a new outdoor concert series called Re:Set. It takes place in June and features three nightly concerts in three different cities with three different headliners. The headlining artists are Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy, and the artists curated the bills for their respective shows. The...
Future, Missy Elliott, the Roots, Glorilla, and More to Perform During 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration at 2023 Grammys
The Recording Academy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a genre-spanning performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort will perform during the segment. Questlove will serve as musical director and producer, and LL Cool J will introduce the event, perform, and give a dedication.
How Hagop Tchaparian Went From Pop-Punk Star to A-List Tour Manager to Globe-Trotting Electronic Musician
Hagop Tchaparian knows how to make an entrance. On a weekday morning in Barcelona, I’m standing in the plaza where he and I have agreed to meet, scanning faces for someone who resembles the fortysomething electronic musician, when I hear a suspiciously familiar beat pumping through a smartphone speaker behind me. I wheel around and there he is, tall and athletic in skater duds, grinning wildly and thrusting his iPhone toward me: Tchaparian has dialed up a DJ mix from my own SoundCloud page and is playing it back at me. “Recognize that?” he cackles, as a look of bewilderment spreads across my face. He relishes catching me off guard.
Death Cab for Cutie Pay Tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker With Cover of “The Plan”: Listen
Death Cab for Cutie’s take on “The Plan” will appear as the closing entry on a new acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows. Also featured is an acoustic version of “Pepper,” which you can hear below, too. The new album, Asphalt Meadows Acoustic, is out March 10.
