WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex Husband Says She Could Still Have A Good Match
Sable was one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling during the 90s. Sable’s debut had her involved in a storyline with her then-husband, Mark Mero. Her first major storyline had Sable managing her husband. The two separated after Mero found out Sable was involved in an affair with Brock Lesnar. Although the two have parted ways, Mero still has good things to say about his ex-wife.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
tjrwrestling.net
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep
Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
ComicBook
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Got Heat For Unplanned Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Fightful Select reports that Brock Lesnar got heat over an unplanned spot following his elimination at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. After being thrown out by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar began to tear apart the ringside era. At one point, he tossed referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade. Lesnar lifting...
Shawn Michaels WWE NXT media call: Vince McMahon, Royal Rumble, William Regal
Michaels spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Vengeance Day.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery
Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Was ‘Pretty Devastated’ By Their Release
WWE is known to release their talent for a variety of reasons. Since they sign talent as independent contractors, and not employees, WWE can do whatever they like in that regard. That being said, losing your job stings, and years later Joy Giovanni is still a bit shocked that her time in Vince McMahon’s company was so short.
