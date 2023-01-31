Want to save a buck while also saving a pair of leggings from a landfill? Lululemon is inviting you to do just that, courtesy of an ongoing Like New recommerce program. To curb the environmental impact of textile waste, lululemon has been expanding its nationwide trade-in system after a successful two-state pilot in 2021. As of now, all United States lululemon shoppers have the option to trade in gently used gear and buy “like new” products at discounted prices.

